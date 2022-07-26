Jason Gotay to Make St. Louis Solo Concert Debut at Blue Strawberry in August

Immediately following his run as Joseph in The MUNY's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jason Gotay will make his St. Louis solo concert debut at Blue Strawberry on Saturday, August 20th. In this intimate concert, Jason will perform his favorite songs and share stories from his career on Broadway and beyond.

Jason has appeared on Broadway in Bring it On: the Musical and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. He was most recently seen in the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max, and has appeared in the world premiere productions of Disney's Freaky Friday, The Prince of Egypt, and A Bronx Tale. MUNY credits include Into the Woods, Mamma Mia, The Little Mermaid, and Cinderella. Other highlights include Peter Pan Live on NBC, Joseph...Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, and more.

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $20-$35. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.bluestrawberrystl.com. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.