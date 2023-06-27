Diana Ross Comes to the Fox in September

The concert is on Friday, September 15 at 8 p.m.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Diana Ross Comes to the Fox in September

Diana Ross Comes to the Fox in September

Fox Concerts will present Diana Ross on Friday, September 15 at 8 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.

Ross' international achievements were acknowledged by the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC (2007), celebrating her lustrous career of excellence in music, film, television and theatre, as well as her cultural influences, humanitarian work and her contributions to American culture. The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences celebrated her remarkable career with its highest honor, The GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2016, Ross received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the most prestigious civilian award given to a U.S. citizen.

Her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the classic film Lady Sings the Blues resulted in an Oscar nomination and a trophy at the Golden Globe Awards. As a stage actress, she won Broadway's top honor with a Tony Award for her one-woman show, An Evening with Diana Ross.

All over the world, countless celebrities, musicians, artists, and young dreamers have been inspired and empowered by Ms. Ross' beautiful journey.




