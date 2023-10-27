Cirque Du Soleil Brings 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... to St. Louis

Performances run from November 29 – December 10 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Review: BEETELJUICE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis Photo 3 Review: BEETELJUICE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Cirque Du Soleil Brings 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... to St. Louis

'Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil is a holiday themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story. 

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters - and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

 

For more information, visit Click Here

Tickets are available now by visiting MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 314-535-2900. Ticket prices start at $30. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Performances of 'Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil at the Fabulous Fox run November 29 – December 10. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m.

 

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will present Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox featuring 'Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. A free child's ticket (17 years and under) will be offered with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111, online at MetroTIx.com or in-person at the Fox Box Office while supplies last; some restrictions apply. There will be a $1 service fee for the free child's ticket if you purchase online. For more information about Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox, please visit www.foxpacf.org. For Box Office hours, please visit www.fabulousfox.com.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
BWW Q&A: John OBrien of The Fabulous Fox Theatre On Their 2023/2024 Season Photo
BWW Q&A: John O'Brien of The Fabulous Fox Theatre On Their 2023/2024 Season

We sat down with Vice President of Programming and Marketing John O'Brien to talk about the upcoming season!

2
Chamber Project St. Louis Presents BOLD: Uncommon Spirit, November 17 Photo
Chamber Project St. Louis Presents BOLD: Uncommon Spirit, November 17

Chamber Project St. Louis presents BOLD: uncommon spirit, a concert featuring big, bold, beautiful music for winds, strings, and piano that celebrates the human spirit. Join them on November 17th at the 560 Music Center in U City, MO. Tickets available now.

3
INTO THE WOODS Will Be the Closing Act For The New Jewish Theatre 2023 Season Photo
INTO THE WOODS Will Be the Closing Act For The New Jewish Theatre 2023 Season

The New Jewish Theatre will celebrate the Jewish musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim with their production of Into the Woods November 30 through December 17.

4
Tickets Now on Sale for ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY AT The Repe Photo
Tickets Now on Sale for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY AT The Repertory Theater of St. Louis

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) presents It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in place of previously announced A Christmas Carol this December 1- 23, 2023 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
Fiddler on the Roof in St. Louis Fiddler on the Roof
Dale Williams Fine Arts Chapel (11/09-11/12)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (2/08-2/09)
A Sky Full of Stars - The Definitive Coldplay Tribute in St. Louis A Sky Full of Stars - The Definitive Coldplay Tribute
Blueberry Hill's Duck Room (10/28-10/28)
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
Just One Look in St. Louis Just One Look
City Winery (11/22-11/22)
BODYTRAFFIC in St. Louis BODYTRAFFIC
Touhill Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox with 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque de Soleil in St. Louis Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox with 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque de Soleil
The Fabulous Fox Theatre (11/29-11/29)
Mamma Mia! in St. Louis Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (2/13-2/18)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (2/05-2/07)
Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas in St. Louis Jesus and Johnny Appleweed's Holy Rollin' Family Christmas
New Line Theatre at the Grandel Theatre (11/30-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You