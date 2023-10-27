Cirque Du Soleil Brings 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... to St. Louis

'Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil is a holiday themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story.

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters - and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

Tickets are available now by visiting MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 314-535-2900. Ticket prices start at $30. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. Performances of 'Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil at the Fabulous Fox run November 29 – December 10. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will present Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox featuring 'Twas the Night Before…by Cirque du Soleil on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. A free child's ticket (17 years and under) will be offered with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111, online at MetroTIx.com or in-person at the Fox Box Office while supplies last; some restrictions apply. There will be a $1 service fee for the free child's ticket if you purchase online. For more information about Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox, please visit www.foxpacf.org. For Box Office hours, please visit www.fabulousfox.com.