BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Update: HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for St. Louis:

Best Actor in a Comedy

Phil Leveling - THE 39 STEPS - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 25%

Luke Steingruby - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 24%

Whit Reichert - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 14%

Best Actor in a Drama

Christian Boyd - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 20%

Ben Nordstrom - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 14%

Abraham Shaw - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 9%

Best Actor in a Musical

Caleb Miofsky - CRY-BABY - New Line Theatre 17%

Kevin Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 13%

J. Harrison Ghee - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 8%

Best Actress in a Comedy

Maria Bartolotta - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 20%

Kay Martin Love - SYLVIA - Stray Dog Theatre 12%

Michelle Hand - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Actress in a Drama

Wendy Renee Greenwood - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 20%

Brianna Justine - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 13%

Carolina Queiroz Couto - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Musical

Mattea Conforti - MATILDA - The Muny 14%

Brittany Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 12%

MacLean Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 8%

Best Choreography

Debbie Ladd - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 16%

Beth Crandall - MATILDA - The Muny 16%

Illeana Kirven - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%

Best Comedy

THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 21%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 16%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 15%

Best Costumes Drama/Comedy

Jenna K. Gove - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 26%

Julian King - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 20%

Melissa Trn - LOVE'S LABORS LOST - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

Best Costumes Musical

Leon Dobkowski - MATILDA - The Muny 16%

Jenna Gove - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%

Stacey Tunnicliff - OKLAHOMA! - Monroe Actors Stage Company 9%

Best Direction of a Comedy

THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVERY TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 41%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 28%

Trish Brown - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Insight Theatre Company 21%

Best Direction of a Drama

Matt Saltzburg - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 21%

Gary F Bell - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 14%

Suki Peters - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 12%

Best Direction of Musical

Tammy Rodenbaugh - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 14%

John Tartaglia - MATILDA - The Muny 13%

Patrick Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 10%

Best Drama

OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 26%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis 16%

THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 14%

Best Ensemble Performance

HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 12%

MATILDA - The Muny 11%

CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 9%

Best Lighting Design Musical

Rob Denton - MATILDA - The Muny 14%

Kevin Shaw - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%

Nathan W. Scheuer - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 11%

Best Music Direction

Titus Kautz - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 14%

Marc Schapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Variety Theater 11%

Charlie Mueller - AVENUE Q - The Playhouse at Westport Plaza 9%

Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 13%

MATILDA - The Muny 11%

CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 10%

Best Musical Direction

DB Bonds - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny 35%

Lisa Campbell - GREASE - Stages St. Louis 14%

Lee Anne Matthews - AVENUE Q - The Playhouse at Westport Plaza 14%

Best Scenic Design Drama/Comedy

Jared Shofstall - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 33%

Charles Winning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 20%

Peter & Margery Spack - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 16%

Best Scenic Design Musical

Paige Hathaway - MATILDA - The Muny 17%

Patrick Ulrich - MARY POPPINS - Ozark Actors Theatre 12%

Patrick Blanner - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 11%

Best Sound Design

Caisha Johnson - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre 20%

Ryan Day - CRY-BABY - New Line Theatre 15%

Justin Been - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Ben Nordstrom - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 27%

Joneal Joplin - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 24%

Chuck Brinkley - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 17%

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Gerry Love - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 19%

Alex S. Freeman - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%

Jackson Buhr - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Kyle Rehme - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 18%

Charlie Wehde - CARRIE - Debut Theatre Company 14%

Josh Grisetti - MATILDA - The Muny 10%

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Wendy Renée Greenwood - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company 27%

Janelle Gilreath - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre 15%

Laurie McConnell - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - New Jewish Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Anna Benoit - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre 28%

Chrissie Watkins - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre 13%

Eileen Engle - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Alli McDonald - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church 15%

Laura Michelle Kelley - MATILDA - The Muny 13%

Liya Khaimova - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre 9%

Best Theatre Company

The Muny 21%

Ozark Actors Theatre 16%

Wentzville Christian Church 13%

