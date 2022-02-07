﻿PAW PATROL LIVE THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE is Coming to Greenville

The last year has been RUFF on all of us but through it all PAW Patrol Live! is back on a roll... IN PERSON AND LIVE ON STAGE! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll.

Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack as they set sail in a pirate themed live touring stage performance. Join them for this adventure-filled high-seas mission aboard the Sea Patroller as they save their mateys, Carlos and Tracker, and find some pirate treasure too!

A list of all upcoming BSWA events is available at: https://www.bonsecoursarena.com/events/all