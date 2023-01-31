Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Winner: Daniel Anderson - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory



Runners-Up: Amy Campbell - YOUR SONG - Theatre On The Bay, Kerry Hiles - A STAR IS BORN - THE RISE AND FALL OF Judy Garland - The Drama Factory, Natasha Sutherland - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Zelné Anderson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton



Runners-Up: Stephanie McCulloch - CINDERELLA - The Masque

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Sonwa Sakuba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Nicole Windell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre Nicol Sheraton - CINDERELLAS - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Niall Girffin - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Craig Leo - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Judy Raffen & Amanda Bothma - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre



Runners-Up: Bronwen Lovegrove - JANICE HONEYMAN PANTOMIME - CINDERELLA - Joburg Theatre Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Julie Dickson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab)



Runners-Up: Anastasia Vorisek - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton Faeron Wheeler - CINDERELLA - The Masque

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Amanda Bothma - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Amanda Bothma - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre, Daniel Keith Geddes - HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69, Janice Honeyman - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Chris Weare - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Chris Weare - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the BayTheatre on the Bay, Johan van der Merwe - CAREFUL - Milnerton Playhouse, Werner Asher Steffen - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Sylvaine Strike - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINA WOLFE - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Gina Shmukler - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay, Lizz Meiring - HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre, Sylvaine Strike - THE KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Baxter Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: YOUR SONG - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty Nine Theatre And Bar, GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton, BURN BABY BURN - Sixty Nine Theatre and Bar

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theartre



Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre, YOUR SONG - Theatre on the Bay, DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty Nine Theatre and Bar

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Faheem Bardein - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Patrick Curtis - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay Patrick Curtis - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Amanda Bothma - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Oliver Hauser - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay Amanda Bothma - VINCENT, THE CABARET - Makanda National Arts Festival

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Nathan Johannisen & Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Germaine Gamiet - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory, Dale Ray - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre, Daniel Geddes - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab)



Runners-Up: GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton CINDERELLA - The Masque

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre, CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre, ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab)



Runners-Up: CINDERELLA - The Masque SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: FIREFLY - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre, HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69, ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Matt Blerk - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab)



Runners-Up: Leo Gumede - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Simoné de Jager - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Jordan Good - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Bathandwa Diniso - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Dikelo Mamiala - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre, Mava Gqeba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre, Ben Voss - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Gerard van Rooyen - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Gianluca Gironi - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay, Skye Themeda Goss - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay, Leah Mari - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Sylvaine Strike - FIREFLY - The Baxter



Runners-Up: Ruan Wessels - PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre, Robyn Scott - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Theatre on the Bay, Alan Committie - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Wolf - Theatre on the Bay

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: STUPID FUC*ING BIRD - TTheatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay SO... THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Wolf - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: FIREFLY - The Baxter, SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay, PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Niall Girffin - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Nadine Minnaar - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay, Craig Leo - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay, Craig Leo - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Amanda Bothma & Robin Palm - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Wolf Britz - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Theatre on the Bay, Amanda Bothma - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory, Wolf Britz - FIREFLY - The Baxter

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Nathan Johannisen & Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Dom Lennon - YOUR SONG - Theatre On The Bay, Franco Prinsloo - PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre, Robert Hindley - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Lericia van Zyl - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton



Runners-Up: Katiso Moloi - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Qhawe Soroshi - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Tumisha Nkadimeng - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre



Runners-Up: Dalindlebo Mgweba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre, Kyle Grant - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre, Dolly Louw - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Austin Tshikoso - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Anna Olivier - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay, Miguel De Sampaio - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay, Shaun Saal - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Sanda Shandu - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Theatre on the Bay



Runners-Up: Berenice Barbier - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Wolf - Theatre on the Bay, Sven Ruygrok - BEAUTY QUEEN ON LEENANE - t/heatre on the Square, Natania van Heerden - WIE HYG SO - South african state theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: JACKAL AND WOLF - The Guild Theatre



Runners-Up: CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre TALES OF THE BIG BAD WOLF - Kalk Bay Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: The Guild Theatre



Runners-Up: Theatre on the Bay, Joburg Theatre, Theatre on the Square