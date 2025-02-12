MOLLY STREET Opens at Theatre on the Square in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A gripping tale of love, loss, and justice beyond the grave comes to life in Molly Street, written and directed by Peter Churu. Performances run 4 - 8 March at Theatre on the Square. This evocative production, starring the dynamic Chidochangu Jo Anne Tenga with Patrick Tembo, is set to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and historical depth.

Set in 1960s Chiredzi, Zimbabwe, Molly Street is based on a long-told local legend of a young woman caught in the brutal realities of her time. After being murdered in a crime of passion, Molly’s spirit refuses to rest, haunting the town in search of justice. In a groundbreaking move, the local authorities name a street in her honour—an act that both remembers her and challenges societal norms.

This compelling drama delves into themes of early child marriage, women’s rights, the fight for recognition of sex work, and the socio-political limitations of pre-colonial Zimbabwe. Through stunning performances and an emotionally charged narrative, Molly Street sheds light on a story that has lived in Chiredzi’s memory for over 70 years.

"Crimes of passion are on the increase and an assault on women's rights. This production will challenge us all to do all we can to be our sister's keeper.” says Director Peter Churu

Don’t miss this powerful theatrical experience that brings history, mystery, and social commentary to the stage.

