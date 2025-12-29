Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth
- MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY
- Teatro, Montecasino
27%
Daniel Anderson
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
15%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE
- The Outlore Base
13%
Julie-Anne McDowell
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
12%
Ashley Dowds
- CIRCLE SONG
- Theatre Arts
8%
Sue Diepeveen
- MS B-HAVED
- The Drama Factory
7%
Toni Morkel
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
6%
Roland du Preez
- RESCUE REMEDY
- Kaapstad Toneelhuis
5%
Zanne Stapelberg
- ONCE UPON A TUNE
- Suidoosterfees, Artscape
4%
Meg van Wyk
- TUTTI FRUTTI
- Pichi Keane
2%
Terence Bridget
- NO SOACE ON LONG STREET
- Artscape
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Simone Mann
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
32%
Jared Schaedler & Duane Alexander
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
24%
Duane Alexander
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
12%
Duane Alexander
- HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
11%
Sonwa Sakuba
- THE TRAMP
- Theatre on the Square
8%
Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
8%
Lee van der Merwe
- FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
5%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Terrence Bray
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
23%
Nial Griffin
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
22%
Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
16%
Maritha Visagie
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
13%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
9%
Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio
- THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
8%
Marcel Meyer
- JULIUS CAESER
- Artscape Arena
4%
Nicky Enticott
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
3%
Lara Basson
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
2%Best Dance Production JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
45%BEYOND
- LAMTA
26%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
15%IN FLUX
- The Lane Theatre
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Steven Stead
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
25%
Steven Stead
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
24%
Greg Karvellas
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- ArtsCape
20%
Chris Weare
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
15%
Paul Griffiths
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
14%
Philippa van Ryneveld
- THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Zubayr Charles
- DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
29%
Neil Coppen
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
16%
Sylvaine Strike
- COTTONWOOL KID
- Theatre Arts
12%
How Now Brown Cow
- MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
11%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
10%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
8%
Barbara Basel
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
7%
Louis Viljeon
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
5%
Jennifer Steyn
- EARTHSIDE
- Theatre Arts
2%Best Ensemble JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
20%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
19%MY FAIR LADY
- The Playhouse Company
15%EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
14%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
11%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
6%HOLLYWOOD
- Theatre on the Bay
5%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
3%THE TEMPEST
- Maynardville
2%THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
2%FREE FALL
- The Outlore Base
1%IT'S GONNA BE MAY
- Masque Theatre
1%LA RONDE
- Baxter Theatre
1%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
36%
Farley Whitfield
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
31%
Tina le Roux
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
10%
Kimberley Buckle
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
10%
Jabu Ngubeni
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
7%
Gary Fargher
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
6%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Evan Roberts
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
30%
Kurt Haupt
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
25%
Charl Johan Lingerfelder
- JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
20%
Kevin Kraak
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
13%
Garth Tavares
- MUSICAL MONDAYS
- The Outlore Base
11%Best Musical JOSEPH
- Theatre on the Bay
25%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
24%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
19%MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
14%THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
12%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
- The Outlore Base
39%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
36%THE LONG WAY HOME
- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
25%Best Performer In A Musical
Tsepho Ncokoane
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
28%
John Conrad
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
14%
Stuart Brown
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
11%
John Marshall
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
9%
Lucy Tops
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
8%
Craig Urbani
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
7%
Lea Mari
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
7%
Danielle Bosman
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
6%
Gianluca Gironi
- THRILL ME
- Theatre on the Bay
5%
Brittany Smith
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape Arena
4%
Ashley Scott
- DARE TO DREAM
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
1%Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers
- MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
35%
Andrew Buckland
- UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
16%
Aidan Scott
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
15%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
12%
Jenny Stead
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
9%
Jason Bailey
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
7%
Siyolise Zicina
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
6%Best Play DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO
- Artscape Arena
33%MOFFIE
- Baxter Theatre
26%BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
12%THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
8%MY NAME IS LUCY
- Baxter Theatre
8%HEDDA GABLER
- Baxter Theatre
6%UNRULY
- Baxter Theatre
5%MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
Greg King
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
22%
Greg King
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
21%
Naill Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape
19%
Niall Griffin
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
9%
Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie
- THE CARDINAL
- The Outlore Base
9%
Greg King
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
9%
Sonwa Sakuba
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
7%
Kieran McGregor
- MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN
- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Bunyan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
41%
David Classen
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
38%
Mark Malherbe
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
22%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Liesl Coppin
- JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter Theatre
22%
Keely Crocker
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
20%
Belinda Henwood
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
12%
Bryan Hiles
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
11%
Azande Dube
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
9%
Asanda Mngadi
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
- Artscape Arena
7%
Graham Hopkins
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
6%
Mark Richardson
- MY FAIR LADY
- Artscape
4%
Charlie Bouguenon
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
3%
Andrew Munnik
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
3%
Sharon Wagner
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
2%
Ethan Wilton
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Masque Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Mittendorf
- NOISES OFF!
- Theatre on the Bay
48%
Nkosinathi Mazwai
- JULIUS CAESAR
- Artscape Arena
27%
ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa
- BUZANI KUBAWO
- Guild Theatre
16%
Kathryn Griffiths
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Masque Theatre
10%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production PUSS IN BOOTS
- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
29%THE MAGIC BOX
- Artscape
25%JACK & THE BEANSTALK
- Baxter theatre
19%ALADDIN
- Canal Walk
16%BLUEY'S BIG PLAY
- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino
6%I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS
- National Arts Festival
4%KABOOM
- Baxter Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre
32%
Theatre on the Bay
22%
Kalk Bay Theatre
13%
The Outlore Base
9%
Theatre Arts
8%
Guild Theatre
4%
The Drama Factory
3%
Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)
3%
Milnerton Playhouse Theatre
2%
The Masque Theatre
2%
Kaapstad Toneelhuis
1%
Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant
1%
Masque Theatre
0%