Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 29, 2025
Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; JOSEPH Leads Best Musical! Image

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 27%

Daniel Anderson - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 15%

Kimberley Buckle - THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE - The Outlore Base 13%

Julie-Anne McDowell - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 12%

Ashley Dowds - CIRCLE SONG - Theatre Arts 8%

Sue Diepeveen - MS B-HAVED - The Drama Factory 7%

Toni Morkel - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 6%

Roland du Preez - RESCUE REMEDY - Kaapstad Toneelhuis 5%

Zanne Stapelberg - ONCE UPON A TUNE - Suidoosterfees, Artscape 4%

Meg van Wyk - TUTTI FRUTTI - Pichi Keane 2%

Terence Bridget - NO SOACE ON LONG STREET - Artscape 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Simone Mann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 32%

Jared Schaedler & Duane Alexander - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 24%

Duane Alexander - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 12%

Duane Alexander - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 11%

Sonwa Sakuba - THE TRAMP - Theatre on the Square 8%

Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 8%

Lee van der Merwe - FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Terrence Bray - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 23%

Nial Griffin - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 22%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 16%

Maritha Visagie - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 13%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 9%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio - THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 8%

Marcel Meyer - JULIUS CAESER - Artscape Arena 4%

Nicky Enticott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 3%

Lara Basson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 2%

Best Dance Production
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 45%

BEYOND - LAMTA 26%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 15%

IN FLUX - The Lane Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Steven Stead - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 25%

Steven Stead - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 24%

Greg Karvellas - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - ArtsCape 20%

Chris Weare - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 15%

Paul Griffiths - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 14%

Philippa van Ryneveld - THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse 3%

Best Direction Of A Play
Zubayr Charles - DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 29%

Neil Coppen - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 16%

Sylvaine Strike - COTTONWOOL KID - Theatre Arts 12%

How Now Brown Cow - MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 11%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 10%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 8%

Barbara Basel - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

Louis Viljeon - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 5%

Jennifer Steyn - EARTHSIDE - Theatre Arts 2%

Best Ensemble
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 20%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 19%

MY FAIR LADY - The Playhouse Company 15%

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 14%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 11%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 6%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 5%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 3%

THE TEMPEST - Maynardville 2%

THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 2%

FREE FALL - The Outlore Base 1%

IT'S GONNA BE MAY - Masque Theatre 1%

LA RONDE - Baxter Theatre 1%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 36%

Farley Whitfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 31%

Tina le Roux - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 10%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 10%

Jabu Ngubeni - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 7%

Gary Fargher - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 6%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Evan Roberts - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 30%

Kurt Haupt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 25%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder - JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Kevin Kraak - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 13%

Garth Tavares - MUSICAL MONDAYS - The Outlore Base 11%

Best Musical
JOSEPH - Theatre on the Bay 25%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 24%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 19%

MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 14%

THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 12%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 6%

Best New Play Or Musical
THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 39%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 36%

THE LONG WAY HOME - Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 25%

Best Performer In A Musical
Tsepho Ncokoane - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 28%

John Conrad - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 14%

Stuart Brown - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 11%

John Marshall - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 9%

Lucy Tops - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 8%

Craig Urbani - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 7%

Lea Mari - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 7%

Danielle Bosman - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 6%

Gianluca Gironi - THRILL ME - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Brittany Smith - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape Arena 4%

Ashley Scott - DARE TO DREAM - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 1%

Best Performer In A Play
David Viviers - MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 35%

Andrew Buckland - UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 16%

Aidan Scott - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 15%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 12%

Jenny Stead - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 9%

Jason Bailey - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 7%

Siyolise Zicina - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 6%

Best Play
DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO - Artscape Arena 33%

MOFFIE - Baxter Theatre 26%

BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 12%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 8%

MY NAME IS LUCY - Baxter Theatre 8%

HEDDA GABLER - Baxter Theatre 6%

UNRULY - Baxter Theatre 5%

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg King - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 22%

Greg King - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 21%

Naill Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape 19%

Niall Griffin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 9%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie - THE CARDINAL - The Outlore Base 9%

Greg King - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 9%

Sonwa Sakuba - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 7%

Kieran McGregor - MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN - Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brandon Bunyan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 41%

David Classen - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 38%

Mark Malherbe - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Liesl Coppin - JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter Theatre 22%

Keely Crocker - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 20%

Belinda Henwood - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 12%

Bryan Hiles - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 11%

Azande Dube - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 9%

Asanda Mngadi - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Artscape Arena 7%

Graham Hopkins - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 6%

Mark Richardson - MY FAIR LADY - Artscape 4%

Charlie Bouguenon - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 3%

Andrew Munnik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 3%

Sharon Wagner - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 2%

Ethan Wilton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Masque Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Mittendorf - NOISES OFF! - Theatre on the Bay 48%

Nkosinathi Mazwai - JULIUS CAESAR - Artscape Arena 27%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa - BUZANI KUBAWO - Guild Theatre 16%

Kathryn Griffiths - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Masque Theatre 10%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PUSS IN BOOTS - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 29%

THE MAGIC BOX - Artscape 25%

JACK & THE BEANSTALK - Baxter theatre 19%

ALADDIN - Canal Walk 16%

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY - Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino 6%

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS - National Arts Festival 4%

KABOOM - Baxter Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre
Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 32%

Theatre on the Bay 22%

Kalk Bay Theatre 13%

The Outlore Base 9%

Theatre Arts 8%

Guild Theatre 4%

The Drama Factory 3%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre) 3%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre 2%

The Masque Theatre 2%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis 1%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant 1%

Masque Theatre 0%

Regional Awards
South Africa Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. JOSEPH (Theatre on the Bay)
24.8% of votes
2. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre)
23.8% of votes
3. DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Artscape)
19.3% of votes

