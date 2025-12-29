Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; JOSEPH Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jonathan Roxmouth - MY FAVOURITE BROADWAY - Teatro, Montecasino 27%

THE TRAMP

15%

Daniel Anderson -- Theatre on the Square

THE UNGRATEFUL GARGOYLE

13%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

MY NAME IS LUCY

12%

Julie-Anne McDowell -- Baxter Theatre

CIRCLE SONG

8%

Ashley Dowds -- Theatre Arts

MS B-HAVED

7%

Sue Diepeveen -- The Drama Factory

COTTONWOOL KID

6%

Toni Morkel -- Theatre Arts

RESCUE REMEDY

5%

Roland du Preez -- Kaapstad Toneelhuis

ONCE UPON A TUNE

4%

Zanne Stapelberg -- Suidoosterfees, Artscape

TUTTI FRUTTI

2%

Meg van Wyk -- Pichi Keane

NO SOACE ON LONG STREET

1%

Terence Bridget -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

32%

Simone Mann -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

JOSEPH

24%

Jared Schaedler & Duane Alexander -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

12%

Duane Alexander -- Artscape Arena

HOLLYWOOD

11%

Duane Alexander -- Theatre on the Bay

THE TRAMP

8%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Theatre on the Square

THE CARDINAL

8%

Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

FREE FALL

5%

Lee van der Merwe -- The Outlore Base

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

23%

Terrence Bray -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

JOSEPH

22%

Nial Griffin -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

16%

Neil Stuart Harris, Botha, Visagie -- The Playhouse Company

MY FAIR LADY

13%

Maritha Visagie -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

9%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape

THE MAGIC BOX

8%

Nthabiseng Malaka & Sofia Di Nunzio -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JULIUS CAESER

4%

Marcel Meyer -- Artscape Arena

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Nicky Enticott -- Masque Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

2%

Lara Basson -- Masque Theatre

JOSEPH

45%

- Theatre on the Bay

BEYOND

26%

- LAMTA

FREE FALL

15%

- The Outlore Base

IN FLUX

14%

- The Lane Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

25%

Steven Stead -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

24%

Steven Stead -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

20%

Greg Karvellas -- ArtsCape

THRILL ME

15%

Chris Weare -- Theatre on the Bay

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

14%

Paul Griffiths -- Artscape Arena

THE LONG WAY HOME

3%

Philippa van Ryneveld -- Milnerton Playhouse

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

29%

Zubayr Charles -- Artscape Arena

UNRULY

16%

Neil Coppen -- Baxter Theatre

COTTONWOOL KID

12%

Sylvaine Strike -- Theatre Arts

MY NAME IS LUCY

11%

How Now Brown Cow -- Baxter Theatre

THE CARDINAL

10%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

BUZANI KUBAWO

8%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

Barbara Basel -- Masque Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

5%

Louis Viljeon -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

EARTHSIDE

2%

Jennifer Steyn -- Theatre Arts

JOSEPH

20%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

19%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

MY FAIR LADY

15%

- The Playhouse Company

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

14%

- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

11%

- Artscape

BUZANI KUBAWO

6%

- Guild Theatre

HOLLYWOOD

5%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE MAGIC BOX

3%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE TEMPEST

2%

- Maynardville

THE CARDINAL

2%

- The Outlore Base

FREE FALL

1%

- The Outlore Base

IT'S GONNA BE MAY

1%

- Masque Theatre

LA RONDE

1%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

0%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

36%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

31%

Farley Whitfield -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

UNRULY

10%

Tina le Roux -- Baxter Theatre

THE CARDINAL

10%

Kimberley Buckle -- The Outlore Base

BUZANI KUBAWO

7%

Jabu Ngubeni -- Guild Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Gary Fargher -- Masque Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

30%

Evan Roberts -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

25%

Kurt Haupt -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

20%

Charl Johan Lingerfelder -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

13%

Kevin Kraak -- Artscape Arena

MUSICAL MONDAYS

11%

Garth Tavares -- The Outlore Base

JOSEPH

25%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

24%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

19%

- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

14%

- Artscape Arena

THRILL ME

12%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE MAGIC BOX

6%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

JOSEPH

25%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

24%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

19%

- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

14%

- Artscape Arena

THRILL ME

12%

- Theatre on the Bay

THE MAGIC BOX

6%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

39%

- The Outlore Base

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

36%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE LONG WAY HOME

25%

- Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

28%

Tsepho Ncokoane -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THRILL ME

14%

John Conrad -- Theatre on the Bay

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

11%

Stuart Brown -- Artscape

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

9%

John Marshall -- Artscape Arena

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

8%

Lucy Tops -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

7%

Craig Urbani -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

7%

Lea Mari -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

6%

Danielle Bosman -- Artscape Arena

THRILL ME

5%

Gianluca Gironi -- Theatre on the Bay

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Brittany Smith -- Artscape Arena

DARE TO DREAM

1%

Ashley Scott -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MOFFIE

35%

David Viviers -- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

16%

Andrew Buckland -- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

15%

Aidan Scott -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

BUZANI KUBAWO

12%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

9%

Jenny Stead -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

7%

Jason Bailey -- Masque Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

6%

Siyolise Zicina -- Guild Theatre

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

33%

- Artscape Arena

MOFFIE

26%

- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

12%

- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

- Masque Theatre

MY NAME IS LUCY

8%

- Baxter Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

6%

- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

5%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

DIS BRA’S A PSYCHO

33%

- Artscape Arena

MOFFIE

26%

- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

12%

- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

8%

- Masque Theatre

MY NAME IS LUCY

8%

- Baxter Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

6%

- Baxter Theatre

UNRULY

5%

- Baxter Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

MY FAIR LADY

22%

Greg King -- Artscape

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

21%

Greg King -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

19%

Naill Griffin -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

9%

Niall Griffin -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE CARDINAL

9%

Kimberley Buckle/Liam Gillespie -- The Outlore Base

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

9%

Greg King -- Baxter Theatre

BUZANI KUBAWO

7%

Sonwa Sakuba -- Guild Theatre

MRS. MITCHELL COMES TO TOWN

3%

Kieran McGregor -- Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

41%

Brandon Bunyan -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

38%

David Classen -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

MY FAIR LADY

22%

Mark Malherbe -- Artscape

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

22%

Liesl Coppin -- Baxter Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

20%

Keely Crocker -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

Belinda Henwood -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Bryan Hiles -- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

9%

Azande Dube -- Artscape Arena

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

7%

Asanda Mngadi -- Artscape Arena

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Graham Hopkins -- Artscape

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Mark Richardson -- Artscape

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

3%

Charlie Bouguenon -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Andrew Munnik -- Masque Theatre

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2%

Sharon Wagner -- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Ethan Wilton -- Masque Theatre

NOISES OFF!

48%

Michael Mittendorf -- Theatre on the Bay

JULIUS CAESAR

27%

Nkosinathi Mazwai -- Artscape Arena

BUZANI KUBAWO

16%

ImisebenziEmihle Dumbisa -- Guild Theatre

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

10%

Kathryn Griffiths -- Masque Theatre

PUSS IN BOOTS

29%

- Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

THE MAGIC BOX

25%

- Artscape

JACK & THE BEANSTALK

19%

- Baxter theatre

ALADDIN

16%

- Canal Walk

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY

6%

- Artscape & Teatro, Montecasino

I DON'T BELIEVE IN DINOSAURS

4%

- National Arts Festival

KABOOM

1%

- Baxter Theatre

32%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre

22%

Theatre on the Bay

13%

Kalk Bay Theatre

9%

The Outlore Base

8%

Theatre Arts

4%

Guild Theatre

3%

The Drama Factory

3%

Masambe Theatre (Baxter Theatre)

2%

Milnerton Playhouse Theatre

2%

The Masque Theatre

1%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis

1%

Die Boer Theatre and Restaurant

0%

Masque Theatre

