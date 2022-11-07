LOVE & MISTLETOE Opens at Milnerton Playhouse This Month
The production runs from November 25 to December 10 at the Milnerton Playhouse.
It's holiday time and entertainment for the family is a must! Milnerton Players are proud to present their holiday production 'Love and Mistletoe' which runs from November 25 to December 10 at the Milnerton Playhouse. Directed by veteran Sheila McCormick this is a play with lots of laughs. Written by Raymond Hopkins we meet the Millard family and some friends as they celebrate Christmas, but all is not plain sailing.
Sue Millard (Tania Lemme) is a successful businesswoman whose catering company has seen her rather neglecting her husband of 25 years, Tom (Dirk Jonker) and their marriage is going through a bad patch.
Sue's widower dad, Brian (Chris Doran) has been invited to spend the festive season with them but, unbeknown to Brian, Sue has invited three "mature" ladies, Mavis, Mabel and Martha (Kim Coetzer, Coleen Tapson & Beryl Eichenberger) round on Christmas eve with the intention of finding him a partner. Some 'Christmas crumpet' and who will Brain choose?
To make matters worse for Sue, their daughter, Felicia (Chané Wilhelm) arrives and drops a couple of bombshells on them, and, as if that wasn't enough, and to add to the mayhem, one of Sue's old school friends Julie (Genevieve Kerswill) arrives, asking if she can stay for a couple of days after the breakdown of her marriage. The ensuing twists and turns, the intrigues and misunderstandings all add up to a hilarious evening's entertainment.
Royalties from all the late Raymond Hopkins works are donated from his literary estate to research for Multiple Sclerosis.
Make it a date night or summer afternoon out by also taking advantage of the special dinner (or lunch) and show package at R200 per person (drinks excluded) with our partner, Beach Blanc deli and restaurant at the Lighthouse on Woodbridge island. Details on www.milnertonplayers.co.za
