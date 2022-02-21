Extra Shows Added For Marc Lottering - Uncle Marc at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

Two extra shows have been added to Marc Lottering - Uncle Mark due to huge demand. The new performances are set for Wednesday 2 March at 8pm and Thursday 3 March at 8pm.

Bookings are now open at Computicket and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988

TWO WEEKS ONLY! Marc Lottering is UNCLE MARC - the NEW jokes

Live on stage at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 23 Feb to 6 March

"I am now at the stage of my life where complete strangers are calling me UNCLE MARC! I'd like to chat about this, and some other stuff please".

Comedian Marc Lottering will be at Monte Theatre from 25 Feb to 6 Mar 2022, with his new show UNCLE MARC. The show features Marc's brand-new stand-up material as well as material from his hit show LOOT which enjoyed a sell-out season at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

Marc is one of South Africa's top comedians, and has been in the funny business for over 20 years.

UNCLE MARC runs for 80 minutes, with no interval. The show is not suitable for children.

Tickets @ R220 & R150

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 4pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm