Largest Ballroom Dance Organization in Pacific Northwest Announces New Executive Director

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pacific Ballroom Dance announced the appointment of a new Executive Director, Tigran Arakelyan.

Arakelyan joins from his previous role as Executive Director of Music Works Northwest-an organization closely aligned with PBD's mission, though focused on music education and performance. Throughout his career, Arakelyan has been deeply rooted in the nonprofit sector. He impressed the PBD board and staff with his warmth, passion for youth-centered programming, and extensive experience in both business operations and nonprofit leadership.

During his tenure at Music Works Northwest, Arakelyan collaborated with dedicated colleagues and board members to launch and strengthen several impactful initiatives, including expanding public school outreach, increasing tuition assistance, creating a free musical instrument loan program, developing inclusive camps, and enhancing summer programming. He also led efforts to build strategic partnerships with community organizations, increasing the organization's visibility and strengthening its community connections.

Outside of work, Arakelyan enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. He also enjoys watching and occasionally playing soccer. Arakelyan has a doctorate in orchestral conducting and has held positions with the California Philharmonic, Los Angeles Youth Orchestra, Bainbridge Youth Orchestra, and Federal Way Youth Symphony. He is recognized as one of Yamaha Music USA's "40 Under 40" and named a Musical America Top 30 Professional for work in education, community engagement, and program development at Music Works Northwest.

"I am very excited to join the Pacific Ballroom Dance Community," said Arakelyan. "From my first interview to walking through the doors of the school, I felt the warmth, love, and care from everyone at PBD. This is a place that builds confidence, consistency, and fosters lifelong friendships. I'm honored to be part of a community filled with purpose, passion, curiosity and connection."

Arakelyan will begin his role as Executive Director on December 8, 2025.