University Of Washington School Of Drama To Present THEY DON'T PAY! WE WON'T PAY!

The University of Washington School of Drama will present They Don’t Pay! We Won’t Pay! in a new production adapted by Deborah McAndrew and set in the United States.

Directed by UW Drama Part-Time Lecturer Bradley Wrenn, the production will run December 5–13 at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse Theatre, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. Rooted in Fo’s original 1974 farce, the adaptation examines how ordinary families respond when financial pressures push them past the breaking point.

Blending physical comedy with social commentary, the play follows characters navigating escalating household crises while confronting questions of survival and resistance.

THEY DON'T PAY! WE WON'T PAY!

By Dario Fo

Adapted by Deborah McAndrew

Directed by Bradley Wrenn

TICKETING

Performances will run December 5–13 at the Floyd & Delores Jones Playhouse Theater. Tickets range from $10–$23.

The performance schedule includes Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m.; Wednesday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. The run time is approximately two hours, including a 10-minute intermission. The production includes sudden loud noises and a single gunshot sound effect, though no weapons appear onstage.

The story follows Anthea and her neighbor Maggie as an unexpected incident at the grocery store disrupts their day and sends them into a series of improvisations and attempts to stay ahead of rising pressure. As police arrive and household challenges mount, the characters rely on quick thinking and partnership to navigate the unfolding chaos.

“At the center of our process is a pendulum—on one end, the silliness and delight of pure farce, and on the other, the reality of people trying to survive another day. That delicious wobble between bread and roses is where the heartbeat of this production lives,” said director Bradley Wrenn. “The comedy sings when we let the silliness and the truth meet in the middle. That's where the play becomes alive.”

CAST

Anthea – Eloise Maguire˚

Maggie – Osaze Asuen˚

Jack – Maurice Parker˚

Lewis – Katahdin Fasani˚

Police Officer / Pops / Undertaker – Ella Avital˚

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Bradley Wrenn†

Assistant Director / Movement Coordinator – Kate Drummond**

Scenic Designer – Teia O'Malley**

Costume Designer – Heejin Kim˚

Lighting Designer – Raven Mintz˚

Sound Designer – Gideon Hall˚

Stage Manager – Carter Grose˚

˚ Undergraduate student at UW

** School of Drama alum

† School of Drama faculty/staff member

The production is part of the School of Drama’s Producing Artists Laboratory, a program that allows student artists to pursue process-driven work, experiment within their craft, and engage in expanded artistic inquiry from their first year through graduation.