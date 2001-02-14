First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; CATS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cassi Q Kohl - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 17%

THE MAYHEM BALL

13%

Lady Gaga -- Climate Pledge Arena

FANCY DANCER

8%

Larissa Fasthorse -- Seattle Rep

WHERE IS HERE?

8%

Azadeh Zanjani -- Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

6%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN

6%

Joel Underwood -- Key City Public Theatre

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

6%

Carly Corey -- Can Can

THE THINGS AROUND US

5%

Ahamefule J. Oluo -- Intiman

MISCAST CABARET

5%

Charlotte Warren -- Renton Civic Theatre

I LOVE THAT FOR YOU

4%

Paul Budraitis -- On the Boards

MISCAST CABARET

4%

Kawika Huston -- Renton Civic Theatre

MISCAST CABARET

4%

Jeffery Wallace II -- Renton Civic Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

3%

Micaiah Miller -- The Spartan Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

3%

Steve Schoonover -- The Spartan Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

2%

Meg Barlow-Jones -- The Spartan Theatre

THE MAMMY PROJECT

2%

Michelle Nicole Matlock -- Intiman Theatre

HITCHCOCK HOTEL

2%

John Betchel -- CanCan seattle

NOT FADE AWAY!

1%

Christa Holbrook -- Key City Public Theater

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

1%

Jonathan Betchtel -- Can Can

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Angela Rose Pierson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Bonni Dichone -- Spokane Civic Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

6%

Mackenzie Malhotra -- SecondStory Repertory

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Angela Pierson -- Eastern Washington University

OLIVER!

6%

Annalisa Brinchmann -- Reboot Theatre Company

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

6%

Eury Rivera -- Broadway performance hall

REEFER MADNESS

6%

Angela Rose Pierson -- The Spartan Theatre

HERE & THEIR

5%

Elizabeth Richmond Posluns -- Jazzie Rae Productions

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

4%

Alia Thomaier -- Ballyhoo Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

4%

Anna Doepp -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

HOUSE OF JOY

4%

Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Shermona Mitchell -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DANCE WITH ME

3%

Alaina Dale -- Theatre Off Jackson

FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF

3%

Jimmy Shields -- The Underground Theater

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

Alyza DelPan-Monley -- ArtsWest

BLACK NATIVITY

2%

Vania C. Bynum -- Intiman and The Hansberry Project

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom -- Latitude Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Andrea Olsen -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

DUEL REALITY

2%

Shana Carroll -- Seattle Rep

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

2%

Alex Kronz -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DANCE WITH ME

1%

Eury Rivera -- Theatre Off Jackson

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom & Stacey Bush -- Latitude Theatre

DANCE WITH ME

1%

Dare to Dance Team -- Theatre Off Jackson

CATS

1%

Natalya Czosnyka -- Woodland Park Players

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Jamie L. Suter -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

7%

Krista Lofgren -- SecondStory Repertory

OLIVER!

6%

Jocelyne Fowler -- Reboot Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Dawn Janow -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

DRINKING HABITS

5%

Ella Swenson -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

5%

Breanne Pancarik -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

5%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

5%

Rachel Brinn -- Renton Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Danielle Nieves -- The 5th Ave Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Ty Pyne -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

3%

Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

YAGA

3%

Fantasia Rose -- Dacha Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Patty Dewitt-Garegnani -- spokane falls spartan theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

3%

Eury Rivera -- Broadway performance hall

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Danielle Nieves -- Taproot Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Diane Johnston -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

2%

Angela Balogh Calin -- Seattle Rep

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Kilah Williams -- Latitude Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Esther Iverson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

CATS

2%

Lee Ann Hittenberger -- Woodland Park Players

EMMA

2%

Ro Miller -- Dacha Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Jessica ray -- Eastern Washington university theater

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

1%

Eleanor Withrow -- Renton Civic Theatre

KEN LUDWIG’S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

1%

Melina Boivin -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

GOLDEN

1%

Ricky German -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

21%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

16%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

SLEEPING BEAUTY

16%

- PNW Ballet

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

15%

- Broadway performance hall

CATS

13%

- Woodland Park Players

ROMEO ET JULIETTE

11%

- Pacific Northwest Ballet

NOIR

5%

- Can Can

SIGN OF THE TIMES

2%

- Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

Adam Othman -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

Timothy McCuen Piggee -- Village Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

7%

Taylor Davis -- Renton Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

7%

Jasmine Joshua -- Jazzie Rae Productions

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

6%

Anna Doepp -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

6%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom -- Latitude Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Jake Schaefer -- Spokane Civic Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

5%

Doug Fahl -- SecondStory Rep

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

5%

Jake Schaefer -- Spokane Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

5%

Scot Charles Anderson -- Reboot Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Jeffrey Sanders -- Eastern Washington university theater

ORDINARY DAYS

4%

Scot Charles Anderson -- SecondStory Rep

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Hazel Bean -- The Spartan Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Shermona Mitchell -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Lisa Shriver -- The 5th Ave Theatre

MARY POPPINS

3%

Denis Jones -- 5th Avenue Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Collin J. Pittmann -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

2%

Logan Ellis -- Theatre Battery

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

1%

Kelly Kitchens -- ArtsWest

CARRIE

1%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Karen Lund -- Taproot Theatre

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

1%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

HOUSE OF JOY

7%

Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

DRINKING HABITS

6%

Bryar Freed-Golden -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

EURYDICE

5%

Christen Muir -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

4%

Chris Hansen -- The Spartan Theatre

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Melody Deatherage -- Spokane Civic Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

CONSTELLATIONS

4%

Doug Fahl -- SecondStory Rep

DEATHTRAP

3%

Alicia Mendez -- Woodinville Rep

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Dámaso Rodríguez -- Seattle Rep

DOUBT

3%

Doug Knoop -- Secondstory Repertory

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

Kim Douthit -- Renton Civic Theatre

DANCE WITH ME

3%

Zheng Wang -- Dare to Dance Seattle

EMMA

3%

Sophia Franzella -- Dacha Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

2%

Chris Nardine -- SecondStory Rep

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Mimi Katano -- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Bretteney Beverly -- Taproot Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Annie Lareau -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Valerie Curtis-Newton -- Seattle Repertory Theatre

THREEPENNY OPERA

2%

Logan Ellis -- Theatre Battery

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

2%

Cindy Giese French -- Circle of Fire Theatre/Bainbridge Performing Arts

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

2%

Bretteney Beverly -- Taproot Theatre

THE EFFECT

2%

Mathew Wright -- ArtsWest

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Paul Fleming -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

Keith Dahlgren -- The Phoenix Theatre

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

Diane Jamieson -- Red Curtain Foundation

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

- Village Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

5%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

5%

- Renton Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

- The Spartan Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

- Reboot Theatre Company

BE MORE CHILL

4%

- SecondStory Repertory

ORDINARY DAYS

4%

- SecondStory Rep

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

4%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

3%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Eastern Washington University

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

3%

- Seattle Public Theater

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

3%

- SecondStory Rep

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

- The Phoenix Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

- Latitude Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

- Seattle Rep

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

SHERLOCK CAROL

2%

- Red Curtain Foundation

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

GOLDEN

1%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

1%

- Renton Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

Denny Pham -- Eastern Washington University

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

Bryan D. Durbin -- Spokane Civic Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

5%

Jacob Viramontes -- Renton Civic Theatre

EURYDICE

5%

Rob Falk -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

OLIVER!

4%

Carolina Johnson -- Reboot Theatre Company

DRINKING HABITS

4%

Brent Stainer -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BE MORE CHILL

4%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

ORDINARY DAYS

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

HOUSE OF JOY

3%

Jacob Viramontes -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

OUR TOWN

3%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

DOUBT

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Gwyn Skone -- Latitude Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Elizabeth Lewis -- The Spartan Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Logan Tiedt -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Chris Ertel -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

AFTER MIDNIGHT

2%

Xavier Pierce -- The 5th Avenue Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Ahren Buhmann -- Taproot Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Andrew D. Smith -- Union Arts Center

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

Adem Hayyu -- ArtsWest

GOLDEN

2%

Robert J. Aguilar -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Craig Marshall -- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Charles Blankenship -- The Spartan Theatre

KEN LUDWIG’S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

1%

Allysa Johns -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

1%

Allysa Johns -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Shawna Avinger -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

8%

Gabe Mangiante -- Renton Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

8%

Cedric Bidwell Williams -- The Spartan Theatre

OLIVER!

8%

Sam Peters -- Reboot Theatre Company

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

7%

Cynthia Kirkman Romoff -- Spokane Civic Theatre

ORDINARY DAYS

6%

Gabriel Mangiante -- SecondStory Rep

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

6%

R.J. Tancioco -- Union Arts Center

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

6%

Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BLACK NATIVITY

4%

Sam L. Townsend Jr -- Intiman and The Hansberry Project

BE MORE CHILL

4%

John Allman -- SecondStory Repertory

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

4%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Christian Skok -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

4%

Heather MacLaughlin Garbes -- Latitude Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

4%

Max Chastain -- Ballyhoo Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

Claire Marx -- Taproot Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

3%

Shadrack Scott -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

3%

David Brewster -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Malex Reed -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Kelli Shill -- The Spartan Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

1%

Riley Brule -- ArtsWest

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

1%

Zheng Wang -- Broadway performance hall

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

1%

Deborah Rambo Sinn -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

0

Linda Dowdell -- Key City Public Theater

THE COLOR PURPLE

9%

- Village Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

7%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

REEFER MADNESS

6%

- The Spartan Theatre

WAITRESS

6%

- The 5th Avenue Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

5%

- Renton Civic Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

5%

- Reboot Theatre Company

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

5%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

5%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

- Eastern Washington university theater

BE MORE CHILL

4%

- SecondStory Rep

ORIDNARY DAYS

4%

- Secondstory Repertory

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

3%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

3%

- Latitude Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

3%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

RENT

3%

- Harlequin Productions

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

3%

- Broadway performance hall

AFTER MIDNIGHT

2%

- The 5th Avenue Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

CARRIE

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

1%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

1%

- Renton Civic Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

- Taproot Theatre

THREE PENNY OPERA

1%

- Theatre Battery

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

14%

- The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre

HERE & THEIR

14%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

CLUE THE MUSICAL

13%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

GOLDEN

7%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DANCE WITH ME

7%

- Dare to Dance Seattle

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

7%

- Broadway performance hall

FOR COLORED BOYZ

6%

- The Underground Theater

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

5%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

5%

- Latitude Theatre

THE RAVEN

4%

- Noveltease

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

3%

- Pork Filled Productions

MOTHER RUSSIA

3%

- Seattle Rep

MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

- ArtsWest

CORNELIA'S VISITORS

2%

- eSe Teatro

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

1%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

1%

- Key City Public Theatre

CARMELITA

1%

- Key City Public Theater

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER

1%

- Latitude Theatre

JETTISON TO EUROPA

1%

- Annex Theatre

THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

1%

- Key City Public Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Reese Sigman -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

ORDINARY DAYS

5%

Eilish Rhoades -- SecondStory Rep

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

5%

Sonja Rose Usher -- Renton Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

Alegra Batara -- Reboot Theatre Company

ROCKY

4%

Mariesa Genzale -- Tacoma Little Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Mariah Lyttle -- Village Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Britta Grass -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

OLIVER!

3%

Jasmine Joshua -- Reboot Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Elizabeth Theriault -- Spokane Civic Theatre

ORDINARY DAYS

3%

Max Lopuszynski -- SecondStory Rep

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

Noah Graybeal -- Spokane Civic Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

3%

Brian Pucheu -- Latitude Theatre

RENT

3%

Rebecca Cort -- Harlequin Productions

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Anabel Chacon -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

CARRIE

2%

Alia Thomaier -- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Cassi Q. Kohl -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

2%

Will Chadek -- SecondStory Repertory

HERE & THEIR

2%

James Lee -- Jazzie Rae Productions

WAITRESS

2%

Kerstin Anderson -- The 5th Ave Theatre

HERE & THEIR

2%

Meg McLynn -- Independent

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Kalla Mort -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Alex Lewis -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Jeffrey Wallace -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Alia Thomaier -- Ballyhoo Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

8%

Varun Kainth -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

4%

Scot Charles Anderson -- SecondStory Rep

HELL'S CANYON

4%

Adele Lim -- Washington Ensemble Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

4%

Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta) -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

Eric Hartley -- Renton Civic Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Maleah Muriekes -- Driftwood theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

3%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

3%

Thor Edgell -- Spokane Civic Theatre

DOUBT

2%

Daniel Wood -- SecondStory Repertory

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Britta Grass -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Zeke Cox -- The Spartan Theatre

CONSTELLATIONS

2%

BJ Smyth -- SecondStory Rep

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

2%

Terry Boyd -- SecondStory Rep

MACBETH

2%

Chris Soldevilla -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

GOLDEN

2%

Tracy Michelle Hughes -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

2%

Amanda Petrowski -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Alegra Batara -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

CONSTELLATIONS

1%

Leah Shannon -- SecondStory Rep

GUARDS AT THE TAJ

1%

Varun Kainth -- Pratidhwani and Arts West

FOR COLORED BOYZ

1%

Ejay Amor -- The Underground Theater

FOR COLORED BOYZ

1%

Eyual Degaga -- Underground Theater

DRINKING HABITS

1%

Avery Medalia -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

1%

Alexandra Haas -- The Spartan Theatre

SECOND SAMUEL

1%

Ian Wight -- Phoenix Theatre

DANCE WITH ME

1%

Elizabeth Dilley -- Dare to Dance Seattle

EURYDICE

6%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

DRINKING HABITS

6%

- Drinking Habits

PRIMARY TRUST

6%

- Seattle Rep

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

- Seattle Repertory

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

5%

- SecondStory Rep

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

5%

- SecondStory Repertory

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

4%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

DANCE WITH ME

4%

- Dare to Dance Seattle

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

3%

- Seattle Public Theater

GOLDEN

3%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DOUBT

3%

- SecondStory Repertory

THE RAVEN

2%

- Noveltease Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

HELL'S CANYON

2%

- Washington Ensemble Theatre

CONSTELLATIONS

2%

- SecondStory Rep

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

- The Spartan Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

- Pratidwhani/Seattle Public Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

2%

- Renton Civic Theatre

FOR COLORED BOYZ

2%

- The Underground Theater

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

- The Spartan Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- Taproot Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

2%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

2%

- Taproot Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34 TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

TOSCA

53%

- Seattle Opera

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

47%

- Latitude Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

8%

Denny Pham -- The Spartan Theatre

URINETOWN

5%

Erik Furuheim -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

OLIVER!

5%

Jeff Church -- Reboot Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

5%

Thaddeus Wilson -- Renton Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Denny Pham -- The Spartan Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Carey Wong -- Village Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

4%

Caleb Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Tom LeClair -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Tom Buderwitz -- Seattle Repertory Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

3%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Peter Rossing -- Spokane Civic Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

Peter Rossing -- Spokane Civic Theatre

GOLDEN

3%

Parmida Ziaei -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

ORDINARY DAYS

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING

2%

Andrea Bush -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Julia Welch -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

Parmida Ziaei -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

JETTISON TO EUROPA

2%

Adair Cormack -- Annex Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

2%

Chris Ertel -- Edmonds Driftwood Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

EXOTIC DEADLY OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Parmida Ziaei -- SIS Productions and Pork Filled Productions

ROCKY

2%

Blake R. York -- Tacoma Little Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Jaiden Clark -- Latitude Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

7%

Ari Nikas -- Renton Civic Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

6%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

ANASTASIA

6%

Matt Hadlock -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

5%

Amber Granger -- Latitude Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

5%

Charles Blankenship -- The Spartan Theatre

YAGA

5%

Alex Parr -- Dacha Theatre

OUR TOWN

4%

Yana Ramos -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

OLIVER!

4%

Joshua Valdez -- Reboot Theatre Company

GOLDEN

3%

Erin Bednarz -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Matt Jorgensen -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

HOLMES & WATSON

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Haley Parcher -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Daniel Urzika -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

3%

Autumn Clelland -- The Spartan Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

3%

Rob Witmer -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

ATHENA

3%

Andi Villegas -- ArtsWest

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

2%

Mike Pieckiel -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Josh Valdez -- PFP Productions

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Henry S Brown Jr -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Larry D. Fowler Jr -- Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project

DOUBT

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks -- The Spartan Theatre

FOR COLORED BOYZ

2%

Keith Schindler -- The Underground Theater

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

1%

Daniel Urzika -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

1%

Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely -- The Spartan Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

6%

Tommy Beale -- SecondStory Repertory

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

6%

Kate Conners -- Renton Civic Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Shermona Mitchell -- Village Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Allen Fitzpatrick -- 5th Avenue Theatre

HERE & THEIR

4%

Juniper Johns -- Independent

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

4%

Lilah Gail -- Spokane Civic Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

4%

Bill Kusler -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Lisa Stromme Warren -- Renton Civic Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Eric Hartley -- Renton Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

Marnie Wingett -- Reboot Theatre Company

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

3%

Diana Trotter -- Ballyhoo Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Aubrey Hurtel -- The Spartan Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

3%

Rylynn Davis -- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

3%

Teddy Meyer -- Ballyhoo Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

3%

Amy Burr -- Latitude Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

3%

Addison Anderberg -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THREEPENNY OPERA

2%

Adrienne Wells -- Theatre Battery

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Elizabeth Spindler -- Spokane Civic Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Owen Henderson -- Spokane Civic Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Kate Jaeger -- Taproot Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Robin Langenhop -- Renton Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Franco Weaver -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Caitlin Frances -- Latitude Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Autumn Jade Taylor -- The Spartan Theatre

OLIVER!

2%

Tommy Beale -- Reboot Theatre Company

EURYDICE

8%

Reed Viydo -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

DOUBT (CAST A)

5%

Ashley Rose Klimper -- SecondStory Repertory

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

5%

Alegra Batara -- Taproot Theatre

GOLDEN

5%

Kaughlin Caver -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

4%

Aarti Tiwari -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

Andrew Lee Creech -- Seattle Rep

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Ahnika Klimper -- Spokane Civic Theatre

SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

Ben st Hillaire -- Red Curtain Foundation

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

3%

Jeremy Radick -- SecondStory Rep

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

Julia Kuzmich -- Renton Civic Theatre

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

James Lee -- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Daniel Hanlon -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

2%

Jon Jordan -- Spokane Civic Theatre

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Van Lang Pham -- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions

EMMA

2%

James Schilling -- Dacha Theatre

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

2%

Tadd Morgan -- SecondStory Repertory

HELL'S CANYON

2%

Valerie Ryan Miller -- Washington Ensemble Theatre

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

Brynne Garman -- The Phoenix Theatre

DEATHTRAP

2%

Sara Trowbridge -- Woodinville Rep

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

Bruce Erickson -- The Phoenix Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

1%

David Alan Morrison -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

FOR COLORED BOYZ

1%

Khane Berry -- The Underground Theater

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

1%

Jay Jenkins -- SecondStory Rep

DOUBT (CAST 1)

1%

Shana Emile -- SecondStory Repertory

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

1%

Rick Wright -- SecondStory Rep

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

20%

- Taproot Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

17%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

14%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

SONGS OF THE MOON

9%

- 5th Avenue Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

6%

- The Spartan Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

6%

- Spokane Falls Community College

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

- Eastern Washington University

FANY DANCER

5%

- Seattle Rep

LAUGHS IN SPANISH

5%

- Seattle Rep

THE PA'AKAI WE BRING

5%

- Seattle Children's Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

- Seattle Rep

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DUEL REALITY

2%

- Seattle Rep

10%

Spokane Civic Theatre

9%

SecondStory Repertory

7%

Renton Civic Theatre

6%

Bainbridge Performing Arts

5%

Reboot Theatre Company

5%

Seattle Rep

4%

Edmonds Driftwood Players

4%

5th Avenue Theatre

4%

Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre

4%

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

4%

Ballyhoo Theatre

4%

Taproot Theatre

3%

Dacha Theatre

3%

ArtsWest

2%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

2%

ACT Contemporary Theatre

2%

Latitude Theatre

2%

Edmond Driftwood Players, Edmonds Washington

2%

Noveltease Theatre

1%

Pratidhwani

1%

Thalia's Umbrella

1%

Seattle Shakespeare Company

1%

Sky Performing Arts

1%

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College

1%

The Phoenix Theatre

