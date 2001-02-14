 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; CATS Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Nov. 30, -0001
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; CATS Leads Best Musical! Image
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cassi Q Kohl - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 17%

Lady Gaga - THE MAYHEM BALL - Climate Pledge Arena 13%

Larissa Fasthorse - FANCY DANCER - Seattle Rep 8%

Azadeh Zanjani - WHERE IS HERE? - Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater 8%

Ruby Petrie - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 6%

Joel Underwood - BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN - Key City Public Theatre 6%

Carly Corey - DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL - Can Can 6%

Ahamefule J. Oluo - THE THINGS AROUND US - Intiman 5%

Charlotte Warren - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Paul Budraitis - I LOVE THAT FOR YOU - On the Boards 4%

Kawika Huston - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Jeffery Wallace II - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Micaiah Miller - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Steve Schoonover - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Meg Barlow-Jones - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Michelle Nicole Matlock - THE MAMMY PROJECT - Intiman Theatre 2%

John Betchel - HITCHCOCK HOTEL - CanCan seattle 2%

Christa Holbrook - NOT FADE AWAY! - Key City Public Theater 1%

Jonathan Betchtel - DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL - Can Can 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Rose Pierson - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 11%

Bonni Dichone - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Mackenzie Malhotra - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Angela Pierson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 6%

Annalisa Brinchmann - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Eury Rivera - DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 6%

Angela Rose Pierson - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Richmond Posluns - HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 5%

Alia Thomaier - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Anna Doepp - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

Moumita Bhattacharya - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 4%

Shermona Mitchell - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Alaina Dale - DANCE WITH ME - Theatre Off Jackson 3%

Jimmy Shields - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF - The Underground Theater 3%

Alyza DelPan-Monley - SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 2%

Vania C. Bynum - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman and The Hansberry Project 2%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Andrea Olsen - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Shana Carroll - DUEL REALITY - Seattle Rep 2%

Alex Kronz - THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER) - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Eury Rivera - DANCE WITH ME - Theatre Off Jackson 1%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom & Stacey Bush - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 1%

Dare to Dance Team - DANCE WITH ME - Theatre Off Jackson 1%

Natalya Czosnyka - CATS - Woodland Park Players 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie L. Suter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Krista Lofgren - THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 7%

Jocelyne Fowler - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Dawn Janow - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 6%

Ella Swenson - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Breanne Pancarik - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Shileah Corey - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 5%

Rachel Brinn - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Danielle Nieves - WAITRESS - The 5th Ave Theatre 4%

Ty Pyne - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Moumita Bhattacharya - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 3%

Fantasia Rose - YAGA - Dacha Theatre 3%

Patty Dewitt-Garegnani - REEFER MADNESS - spokane falls spartan theatre 3%

Eury Rivera - DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 3%

Danielle Nieves - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Taproot Theatre 2%

Diane Johnston - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Angela Balogh Calin - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Seattle Rep 2%

Kilah Williams - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Esther Iverson - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Lee Ann Hittenberger - CATS - Woodland Park Players 2%

Ro Miller - EMMA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Jessica ray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington university theater 2%

Eleanor Withrow - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 1%

Melina Boivin - KEN LUDWIG’S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Ricky German - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Best Dance Production
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 21%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 16%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - PNW Ballet 16%

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 15%

CATS - Woodland Park Players 13%

ROMEO ET JULIETTE - Pacific Northwest Ballet 11%

NOIR - Can Can 5%

SIGN OF THE TIMES - Shorecrest Performing Arts Center 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Adam Othman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 9%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 7%

Taylor Davis - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 7%

Jasmine Joshua - HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 7%

Anna Doepp - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 6%

Jake Schaefer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Doug Fahl - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Rep 5%

Jake Schaefer - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Scot Charles Anderson - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Jeffrey Sanders - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington university theater 4%

Scot Charles Anderson - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 4%

Hazel Bean - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Shermona Mitchell - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Lisa Shriver - WAITRESS - The 5th Ave Theatre 3%

Denis Jones - MARY POPPINS - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Shileah Corey - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Collin J. Pittmann - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Shileah Corey - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Logan Ellis - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Theatre Battery 2%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Kelly Kitchens - SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 1%

Shileah Corey - CARRIE - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%

Karen Lund - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 1%

Chris Pink - DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL - Can Can 1%

Best Direction Of A Play
Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 7%

Bryar Freed-Golden - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Christen Muir - EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Chris Hansen - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Melody Deatherage - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Scott Randall - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Doug Fahl - CONSTELLATIONS - SecondStory Rep 4%

Alicia Mendez - DEATHTRAP - Woodinville Rep 3%

Dámaso Rodríguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Rep 3%

Doug Knoop - DOUBT - Secondstory Repertory 3%

Kim Douthit - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Zheng Wang - DANCE WITH ME - Dare to Dance Seattle 3%

Sophia Franzella - EMMA - Dacha Theatre 3%

Chris Nardine - HOLMES & WATSON - SecondStory Rep 2%

Mimi Katano - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Bretteney Beverly - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Taproot Theatre 2%

Annie Lareau - TWELFTH NIGHT - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Valerie Curtis-Newton - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Logan Ellis - THREEPENNY OPERA - Theatre Battery 2%

Cindy Giese French - OUTSIDE MULLINGAR - Circle of Fire Theatre/Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Bretteney Beverly - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Taproot Theatre 2%

Mathew Wright - THE EFFECT - ArtsWest 2%

Paul Fleming - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Keith Dahlgren - SECOND SAMUEL - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

Diane Jamieson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Red Curtain Foundation 2%

Best Ensemble
THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 6%

DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 4%

ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 4%

WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 3%

JURASSIC PARKING LOT - Seattle Public Theater 3%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 3%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 2%

SECOND SAMUEL - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Rep 2%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

SHERLOCK CAROL - Red Curtain Foundation 2%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 9%

Bryan D. Durbin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 6%

Jacob Viramontes - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Rob Falk - EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Carolina Johnson - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Brent Stainer - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Mark Chenovick - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Mark Chenovick - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 3%

Jacob Viramontes - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 3%

Scott Randall - OUR TOWN - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Mark Chenovick - DOUBT - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Gwyn Skone - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Lewis - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Logan Tiedt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Chris Ertel - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Xavier Pierce - AFTER MIDNIGHT - The 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Ahren Buhmann - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 2%

Andrew D. Smith - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Union Arts Center 2%

Adem Hayyu - SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 2%

Robert J. Aguilar - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Mark Chenovick - HOLMES & WATSON - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Craig Marshall - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Charles Blankenship - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Spartan Theatre 1%

Allysa Johns - KEN LUDWIG’S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Allysa Johns - KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Shawna Avinger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 10%

Gabe Mangiante - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 8%

Cedric Bidwell Williams - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 8%

Sam Peters - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 8%

Cynthia Kirkman Romoff - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Gabriel Mangiante - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 6%

R.J. Tancioco - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Union Arts Center 6%

Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Sam L. Townsend Jr - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman and The Hansberry Project 4%

John Allman - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Chris Pink - CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES - Can Can 4%

Christian Skok - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Heather MacLaughlin Garbes - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 4%

Max Chastain - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Claire Marx - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 4%

Shadrack Scott - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

David Brewster - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Malex Reed - TWELFTH NIGHT - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Kelli Shill - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Riley Brule - SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 1%

Zheng Wang - DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 1%

Deborah Rambo Sinn - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 1%

Linda Dowdell - WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE - Key City Public Theater 0

Best Musical
THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 7%

REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 6%

WAITRESS - The 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington university theater 4%

BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Rep 4%

ORIDNARY DAYS - Secondstory Repertory 4%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 3%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

RENT - Harlequin Productions 3%

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 3%

AFTER MIDNIGHT - The 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

CARRIE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Renton Civic Theatre 1%

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 1%

THREE PENNY OPERA - Theatre Battery 1%

Best New Play Or Musical
JURASSIC PARKING LOT - The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre 14%

HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 14%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%

GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 7%

DANCE WITH ME - Dare to Dance Seattle 7%

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 7%

FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 6%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 5%

THE RAVEN - Noveltease 4%

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions 3%

MOTHER RUSSIA - Seattle Rep 3%

MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 2%

CORNELIA'S VISITORS - eSe Teatro 2%

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER) - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE - Key City Public Theatre 1%

CARMELITA - Key City Public Theater 1%

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER - Latitude Theatre 1%

JETTISON TO EUROPA - Annex Theatre 1%

THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE - Key City Public Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical
Reese Sigman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Eilish Rhoades - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 5%

Sonja Rose Usher - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Alegra Batara - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Mariesa Genzale - ROCKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 4%

Mariah Lyttle - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 4%

Ruby Petrie - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Britta Grass - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Jasmine Joshua - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Elizabeth Theriault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Max Lopuszynski - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 3%

Noah Graybeal - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Brian Pucheu - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 3%

Rebecca Cort - RENT - Harlequin Productions 3%

Anabel Chacon - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Alia Thomaier - CARRIE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Cassi Q. Kohl - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Will Chadek - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 2%

James Lee - HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 2%

Kerstin Anderson - WAITRESS - The 5th Ave Theatre 2%

Meg McLynn - HERE & THEIR - Independent 2%

Kalla Mort - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Alex Lewis - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Wallace - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Alia Thomaier - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Play
Varun Kainth - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 8%

Scot Charles Anderson - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 4%

Adele Lim - HELL'S CANYON - Washington Ensemble Theatre 4%

Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta) - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Eric Hartley - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Maleah Muriekes - DRINKING HABITS - Driftwood theatre 3%

Ruby Petrie - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Thor Edgell - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Daniel Wood - DOUBT - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Britta Grass - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Zeke Cox - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

BJ Smyth - CONSTELLATIONS - SecondStory Rep 2%

Terry Boyd - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 2%

Chris Soldevilla - MACBETH - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Tracy Michelle Hughes - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Amanda Petrowski - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Alegra Batara - TWELFTH NIGHT - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Leah Shannon - CONSTELLATIONS - SecondStory Rep 1%

Varun Kainth - GUARDS AT THE TAJ - Pratidhwani and Arts West 1%

Ejay Amor - FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 1%

Eyual Degaga - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Underground Theater 1%

Avery Medalia - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Alexandra Haas - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 1%

Ian Wight - SECOND SAMUEL - Phoenix Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Dilley - DANCE WITH ME - Dare to Dance Seattle 1%

Best Play
EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 6%

DRINKING HABITS - Drinking Habits 6%

PRIMARY TRUST - Seattle Rep 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Repertory 5%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 5%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - SecondStory Repertory 5%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 4%

DANCE WITH ME - Dare to Dance Seattle 4%

JURASSIC PARKING LOT - Seattle Public Theater 3%

GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

DOUBT - SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE RAVEN - Noveltease Theatre 2%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

HELL'S CANYON - Washington Ensemble Theatre 2%

CONSTELLATIONS - SecondStory Rep 2%

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidwhani/Seattle Public Theatre 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 2%

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Taproot Theatre 2%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Taproot Theatre 2%

MIRACLE ON 34 TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Seattle Opera 53%

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 47%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 8%

Erik Furuheim - URINETOWN - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Jeff Church - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Thaddeus Wilson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Denny Pham - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Carey Wong - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 4%

Caleb Corey - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Mark Chenovick - BLITHE SPIRIT - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Tom LeClair - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Tom Buderwitz - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Mark Chenovick - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Scott Randall - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Peter Rossing - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Peter Rossing - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Parmida Ziaei - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Mark Chenovick - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 2%

Andrea Bush - MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Julia Welch - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Parmida Ziaei - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 2%

Adair Cormack - JETTISON TO EUROPA - Annex Theatre 2%

Chris Ertel - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Theater 2%

Scott Randall - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Parmida Ziaei - EXOTIC DEADLY OR THE MSG PLAY - SIS Productions and Pork Filled Productions 2%

Blake R. York - ROCKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Jaiden Clark - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ari Nikas - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 7%

Mark Chenovick - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Rep 6%

Matt Hadlock - ANASTASIA - Bainbridge Performing Arts 6%

Amber Granger - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 5%

Charles Blankenship - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 5%

Alex Parr - YAGA - Dacha Theatre 5%

Yana Ramos - OUR TOWN - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Joshua Valdez - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Erin Bednarz - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Matt Jorgensen - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Mark Chenovick - HOLMES & WATSON - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Haley Parcher - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Daniel Urzika - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Autumn Clelland - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Rob Witmer - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 3%

Andi Villegas - ATHENA - ArtsWest 3%

Mike Pieckiel - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Josh Valdez - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - PFP Productions 2%

Henry S Brown Jr - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Larry D. Fowler Jr - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project 2%

Mark Chenovick - DOUBT - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Keith Schindler - FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 2%

Daniel Urzika - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 1%

Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tommy Beale - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Kate Conners - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Renton Civic Theatre 6%

Shermona Mitchell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 5%

Allen Fitzpatrick - WAITRESS - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Juniper Johns - HERE & THEIR - Independent 4%

Lilah Gail - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Bill Kusler - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Lisa Stromme Warren - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Eric Hartley - LITTLE WOMEN - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Marnie Wingett - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Diana Trotter - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Aubrey Hurtel - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Rylynn Davis - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Teddy Meyer - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Amy Burr - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 3%

Addison Anderberg - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Adrienne Wells - THREEPENNY OPERA - Theatre Battery 2%

Elizabeth Spindler - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Owen Henderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Kate Jaeger - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 2%

Robin Langenhop - LITTLE WOMEN - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Franco Weaver - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Caitlin Frances - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Autumn Jade Taylor - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Tommy Beale - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Reed Viydo - EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 8%

Ashley Rose Klimper - DOUBT (CAST A) - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Alegra Batara - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Taproot Theatre 5%

Kaughlin Caver - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

Aarti Tiwari - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 4%

Andrew Lee Creech - PRIMARY TRUST - Seattle Rep 4%

Ahnika Klimper - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Ben st Hillaire - SHERLOCK CAROL - Red Curtain Foundation 3%

Jeremy Radick - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 3%

Julia Kuzmich - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

James Lee - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Daniel Hanlon - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Jon Jordan - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Van Lang Pham - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

James Schilling - EMMA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Tadd Morgan - THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Valerie Ryan Miller - HELL'S CANYON - Washington Ensemble Theatre 2%

Brynne Garman - SECOND SAMUEL - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

Sara Trowbridge - DEATHTRAP - Woodinville Rep 2%

Bruce Erickson - SECOND SAMUEL - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

David Alan Morrison - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Khane Berry - FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 1%

Jay Jenkins - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 1%

Shana Emile - DOUBT (CAST 1) - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Rick Wright - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Taproot Theatre 20%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 17%

WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 14%

SONGS OF THE MOON - 5th Avenue Theatre 9%

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 6%

REEFER MADNESS - Spokane Falls Community College 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 6%

FANY DANCER - Seattle Rep 5%

LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Seattle Rep 5%

THE PA'AKAI WE BRING - Seattle Children's Theatre 5%

PRIMARY TRUST - Seattle Rep 3%

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER) - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

DUEL REALITY - Seattle Rep 2%

Favorite Local Theatre
Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

SecondStory Repertory 9%

Renton Civic Theatre 7%

Bainbridge Performing Arts 6%

Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Seattle Rep 5%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre 4%

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Taproot Theatre 4%

Dacha Theatre 3%

ArtsWest 3%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Latitude Theatre 2%

Edmond Driftwood Players, Edmonds Washington 2%

Noveltease Theatre 2%

Pratidhwani 1%

Thalia's Umbrella 1%

Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%

Sky Performing Arts 1%

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 1%

The Phoenix Theatre 1%

Wrong region? Click here.


Need more Seattle Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos