Four In-Person Performances Announced This March at Capitol Hill's Erickson Theatre

The Fifth Annual Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini Fest announces the upcoming live, in-person performances and ten-day residency between Seattle-based Khambatta Dance Company and Boston Dance Theater.

This Mini-fest features the choreographic work of Cuban-American artist, Rosie Herrera, Mumbai, India-based, Sumeet Nagdev, African-American choreographer and Hubbard Street dancer, Rena Butler, along with BDT director, Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and KDC director, Cyrus Khambatta. The world of dance comes together in Seattle to present four emotionally resonant performances over two weekends, including new works created collaboratively between the two companies.

The first weekend of the festival, KDC and BDT present their own company's work. During their ten-day residency together, they will also swap and mix dancers to produce two new works for the second weekend. Freshly created premieres and the rewarding inspiration of experiencing the creative process is one of the signature components of SIDF.

Advance tickets to all performances are $25. Student tickets are $18. Two-Show Festival Passes are available for $40. Visit www.seattleIDF.org.