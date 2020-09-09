Centerstage Theatre's 2020-21 Season Tickets Are On Sale Now

Individual tickets go on sale September 16.

Centerstage Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season! Tickets are on sale now for this exciting lineup of shows that spans genres and eras. Individual tickets go on sale September 16.

In light of the specific challenges facing live arts right now, these shows were chosen with both artistic integrity and actor/audience safety in mind. If conditions don't allow safely gathering, every show will have options for live streaming and/or virtual performances, allowing our audiences to engage in the way in which they are the most comfortable. The shows themselves play with theatre tropes and tricks that allow all our artists to remain safe and healthy throughout the entire process.

Our 2020-21 Season includes the following show.

Theatre Magic (and Other Things We Need)

A celebration of humanity and the theatre! In an evening of fantastical scenes, we will discover the ability of theatre to transcend our limitations. It's magical, it's powerful, it's funny...and it's just what we need.

A 1940's Radio Christmas Carol

Step into the wonderful age of radio and experience the bustle in the studio as a national station puts on A Christmas Carol. The company's clever show includes gorgeous holiday music and all the live sound effects you could want...plus a twist! When mayhem breaks out mid-show, the actors decide to improvise their own ending to the classic tale, complete with a detective, a femme fatale, and...a rescued baby? Ah well, it's still the most wonderful time of the year!

The Importance of Being Earnest

This witty, layered show is a classic for many reasons! Oscar Wilde's masterpiece truly is as relatable now as it was when first written. Jack and his best friend Algernon have no desire to keep social obligations and no patience for boredom. Their plan to avoid the tedium of being themselves is to become other people entirely! The two young men proceed to make up entirely fictitious personae - both named Earnest - and live their lives under this new name. All is well and good, until they both fall in love with women who have sworn only to marry a man named Earnest. In the face of love struck but silly ladies, prudish governesses, and sharp-tongued matriarchs, can the two keep up the deception? Will they even want to?

Within the Law

A young shopgirl does her job well, believing in kindness and integrity - until one day she is framed and arrested for theft. Sentenced to prison on the insistence of her politically influential boss, she vows to repay the men and the system who have ruined her life. She will do it without ever breaking the law... no one can stop her. A tense, layered, cathartic tale of injustice, revenge, and eventual redemption, Within the Law is based on the 1913 play by Bayard Veiller and is being given a fresh adaptation by actor and playwright Joshua Jérard, with additional edits by Trista Duval.

Puss in Boots: a Panto

This year, our popular Panto comes back for a summer spin! All the elements you know and love get remixed again for a clever take on the tale of Puss in Boots. Our hero envisions a life of love, adventure, and bravery. Alas, he has very few skills and even less money in his pocket! Just in time, an absurd mix up leaves him with what might just be the recipe for success: a little luck, a little magic...and a very clever cat.

