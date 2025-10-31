COME FROM AWAY & More Lead Seattle's November 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Seattle for November 2025.

Come From Away

Seattle Rep - November 28, 2025 through December 28, 2025

When a tragic attack shuts down the skies on September 11, 2001, a small Newfoundland town finds itself hosting thousands of stranded air travelers from around the globe. In a moment filled with fear and uncertainty, joy and resilience prevail as the tiny community pulls together and strangers become friends. Celebrating ten years since Seattle Rep premiered this heartwarming Broadway and international hit, a jubilant new staging by hometown director Brandon Ivie (Lizard Boy) will welcome you back to Gander and make you feel like you never left.

For tickets: click here.

Fancy Dancer

Seattle Rep - September 18, 2025 through November 02, 2025

Growing up half Lakota and half white, Lara lives as an outsider until she discovers the story of Osage prima ballerina Maria Tallchief and is compelled to become a dancer. But with a body that doesn’t quite conform, can she make her dream come true? A world premiere suitable for multigenerational audiences, this autobiographical coming-of-age play by renowned writer Larissa FastHorse (Broadway: The Thanksgiving Play) celebrates the power of perseverance and finding your community. Performed by alternating actors, this heartfelt solo show stars FastHorse herself and rising star Burgandi Trejo Phoenix, bringing to life this story filled with humor, resilience, and hope.

For tickets: click here.

THE DA VINCI CODE at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre - October 24, 2025 through November 09, 2025

In this thrilling play, based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel, Professor Robert Langdon is summoned to the Louvre, where he becomes the center of a murder investigation. Cryptologist Sophie Neveu warns him that he is both suspect and investigator, setting them on a frantic race to clear his name and decode a labyrinthine puzzle before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. From Paris to London, they unravel mysteries hidden for centuries in this gripping adaptation. With danger at every turn, they must solve the clues before time runs out. This adaptation brings the novel’s twists and turns to life with thrilling intensity.

For tickets: click here.

Shucked

Paramount Theatre - November 04, 2025 through November 09, 2025

An unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con man, and a battle for the heart & soil of a small town. SHUCKED is the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

For tickets: click here.

Anything Goes

Reboot Theatre Company - November 07, 2025 through November 22, 2025

This November, Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, presents an out-of-this-world production of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes! Boldly go where no Reboot show has gone before with this delightful, delicious, and de-lovely production.

Directed & Choreographed by Harry Turpin (Reboot’s Jesus Christ Superstar, Little Shop of Horrors, and Fly By Night), with music direction by Sam Peters (Reboot’s Oliver! and Jesus Christ Superstar), this 2022 revision of the hilarious shipboard romp features a revised script, updated in light of contemporary sensibilities. Anything Goes introduced a bevy of pop and jazz standards including "Anything Goes," "You're the Top," "All Through the Night," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and many more. All are welcome to come and enjoy this classic with a Reboot spin - in space!

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.