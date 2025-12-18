 tracker
International Guitar Night Tour Brings 26th Anniversary Performances To Washington State

The long-running concert series will feature guitar and ukulele artists from around the world.

By: Dec. 18, 2025
The 26th Annual International Guitar Night tour will bring a series of performances to Washington State as part of its nationwide run. The 2026 tour features a lineup of International Artists representing a range of acoustic guitar and ukulele traditions.

Founded as a small “guitar happening” in Berkeley, California, International Guitar Night has grown into an internationally touring concert series, presenting collaborative performances by guitarists from diverse musical and cultural backgrounds. Each performance brings the artists together on one stage, offering solo selections as well as ensemble collaborations unique to each evening.

The 2026 tour features Alexandr Misko, a left-handed fingerstyle guitarist known for percussive techniques; ukulele virtuoso Taimane; classical guitarist Thu Le; and guitarist Lucas Imbiriba, whose work blends flamenco, rock, and Latin influences. The tour will run from January through March across the United States.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS 

The 2026 lineup includes Taimane, an internationally recognized ukulele performer whose repertoire spans classical and contemporary music; Alexandr Misko, a Russian-born guitarist known for fingerstyle innovation and percussive arrangements; Lucas Imbiriba, a Brazilian guitarist whose performances integrate flamenco, rock, and Latin American influences; and Thu Le, a Vietnamese classical guitarist whose repertoire ranges from Baroque works to contemporary compositions.

WASHINGTON STATE TOUR DATES

Field Arts and Event Hall
Port Angeles, WA
January 27

Gesa Powerhouse Theatre
Walla Walla, WA
January 29

Kent Meridian Performing Arts Center
Kent, WA
January 30

McIntyre Hall
Mount Vernon, WA
January 31

Washington Center for the Arts
Olympia, WA
February 1



