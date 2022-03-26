BWW Review: THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Taproot Theatre

Sarah Garcia as Percy leads the cast of Spitfire

​​​​Grill at Taproot Theatre. Photo Credit: Robert Wade

Most people associate springtime with hope, a time when things can begin anew. But in Gilead, Wisconsin, the people at the Spitfire Grill look to the majestic beauty of fall colors for their hope. For them the vibrant colors are a reminder that good things come, even when it seems like the chance for them is over. It is a reminder that the later chapters of life can be as fulfilling as the early ones. If we look close enough, we can find the value in things even when they come to a close. These lessons are brought to life by the characters in THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Taproot Theatre and shared with all who enter the doors.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL is a musical that has been around for a while. It has even been produced at the Taproot Theatre before. But something about the (approaching) end of the pandemic makes the story resonate in a way it never did before. Perchance (Percy) Talbot is seeking a new start to life after spending five years in prison. Gilead, Wisconsin is her choice of destination based solely on a photo of fall colors from an old travel book. She is given room and board and a job at the Spitfire Grill by Hannah Ferguson, the town's crusty matriarch. Regulars at the grill, Sheriff Joe Sutter and Caleb Thorpe, believe that hope is only available somewhere else and stoically move through the motions of life. Percy provides amusement and gossip for Effy Krayneck and slowly begins to win over the locals starting with Shelby Thorpe. Percy's ability to see the beauty of Gilead and the potential of the grill becomes infectious and soon everyone is seeing more possibilities for the town and even for themselves. Hannah, who is ready to retire but has been unable to sell the grill, agrees to a crazy scheme hatched by Percy and Shelby to raffle off the grill for $100 entry fee and an essay. Soon the letters are pouring in, and everything seems possible.

Sarah Garcia as Percy Talbot is the face of hope. She brings an earnestness to her performance that is genuine and tender. Pam Nolte appears completely at home in the skin of Hannah Ferguson. From her quick jibs and jabs at everyone to her enormous heart underneath, Nolte brings every facet of her to life. Marlette Buchanan brings levity and wit to all her scenes making Effy's every entrance a delight. With some heavy topics on board, Buchanan's charming performance keeps things from being too "gray, gray, gray, gray, gray." Brian Pucheau as Caleb Thorpe is as real and complex as any human can be. You love him, you hate him, you feel sorry for him, and ultimately you cheer for him as he struggles to be the person he wants to be. Kelly Karcher's portrayal of Shelby Thorpe is quite sneaky. You think she's one thing, but really she's so much more. When Hope Goes and Wild Bird were wonderfully touching moments in the show. Fune Tuatala brings both humor and heart to his performance as Sheriff Joe Sutter, and his voice gives the sheriff something to sing about. Chip Wood as The Visitor is a master of communication with body language and mannerism. His soulful eyes remind me of Boo Radley, another misunderstood character that has more to tell than he's allowed.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL is a show with a lot of heart and full of hope. Its message is clear and so dearly needed after being starved of community for the past two years. The one place the show falls short is that it is utterly predictable. You know where it's headed and there aren't too many twists and turns along the way, but you don't really care because you like the destination. Director Scott Nolte does an amazing job of having the cast utilize every inch of the amazing set created by scenic designer Richard Lorig. Although I do wish he had instructed Percy and Shelby to put a little variation in how they cleaned up in the grill instead of just wiping down the tables again and again. A little broom or mop action would have been nice. The lighting design by Andrew Duff was subtle but effective. Finally a shout out to Anthony Pooley whose work on guitar and Mandolin in the band was superb.

In many ways THE SPITFIRE GRILL is a quiet show without a lot of bells and whistles. It is a slice of life that calls us to sit up and take notice. The people we are often too quick to judge carry burdens that we can't see. Scars run deep and sometimes the healing hurts as much as the injury. While it's easy to criticize and see the faults of both people and places, with just a little effort we can uncover potential that can bring hope. Sometimes it's not where we are but the people we are with that really matter. And where we are may not be much, but it's home, and that's something to celebrate.