Review: JANE EYRE at Orinda Starlight Village Players

Travel back in time to the days of Georgian England with the Orinda Starlight Village Players’ production of Jane Eyre. With bonnets and corsets and riding boots, the audience is swept into an era where propriety and etiquette ruled, and women had few choices. Jane Eyre reminds us of the power of choice, resilience and kindness.

Jane Eyre, by Charlotte Bronte, has a new stage adaptation by Malcolm Cowler, conceived specifically for the Orinda Starlight Village Players. The story follows a young, orphaned Jane Eyre on her journey to find her place and home. Under the care of her aunt, Mrs. Reed, she is neglected and unloved. She moves to the Lowood School where she makes and loses her first friend, but is limited by the severity of Mr. Brocklehurst. After a few years of teaching at Lowood, she decides to strike out on her own and places an advertisement as a governess for hire. Her ad is answered by Mrs. Fairfax who invites her to Thornfield Hall where she will oversee the education of Adele, a young French girl and ward of Mr. Rochester. Here Jane finally finds purpose in work, companionship, and several surprises from both the master of the house and unexplained noises and incidents at Thornfield. As Jane becomes more attached to Thornfield and its occupants as well as learning of extenuating circumstances, she must search her heart and direct her own path.

The cast of Jane Eyre is a collection of longtime thespians and some brand new to the stage. Angello Vasquez as John Reed and Noah brings enthusiasm to his roles as do Kayla Vasquez and Julia Nelson. Monica Bonnington as Miss Temple and Leah lends a gentle and solid presence. Mimi Hamilton as Mrs. Fairfax is full of warmth and goodness. Her eyes are so welcoming to Jane, yet contain flickers of concern for everyone. Laura Martin-Chapin is equally strong as Mrs. Reed and Lady Ingram. She provides a sharp contrast to Fairfax and delivers it with aplomb. Edward Rochester is a complex character, and we see a bit too much of Justin Parish rather than Rochester in his portrayal. His speech is stilted, and missing much of Rochester’s moody and sardonic nature. Still, he hits the mark in believability for his love of Jane. Carolina Ryklansky as Helen, Blanche, and Bertha was divine. These characters couldn’t be more different, and Rylansky nailed all of them. From bosom friend, to society snob, to madwoman, every moment on stage is used with intention and purpose. Quick wit, shy smiles, and heart-felt discourse mark Sophie Ruf’s portrayal of Jane Eyre. She gives Jane both an assertiveness and tenderness that bibliophiles will appreciate. With her earnestness and ease of manner, she is truly Jane Eyre. Marian Simpson as Old Jane has a wonderful voice for narration, and the audience is glad to finally meet her.

Orinda Starlight Village Players makes the most of a small budget with good decision-making and priorities. As a playwright, Malcolm Cowler condenses the hefty book into a manageable size by introducing an older Jane Eyre as a narrative voice that is used during transitions for exposition and connecting the scenes. In conjunction with the narration, projections both fill out the space and move with the narrator’s voice through the house and countryside. The projections provide detail and a grand scale to the space. The costumes by Matt Cardigan-Smith work well for the time period and were flattering. His design was especially helpful in distinguishing different characters played by the same actor. The set design by Cowler is simple and clear, allowing the projections to do the heavy-lifting. As a director Malcolm Cowler has his cast well prepared. Early performances by community groups are often marked by stalls and stops, but this performance flowed with good pacing.

Orinda Starlight Village Players offers opportunities both on and off stage for the whole community to enjoy theater. With so many options of how to fill our time and entertainment needs, there is something vital about choosing and supporting live theater. For it is in the telling of these stories that we come to understand ourselves and our world. Jane Eyre is playng now through September 27th. For more information or tickets, visit https://www.orsvp.org/.

