Review: EMMA at Silicone Valley Shakespeare

Tonya Mara and Stephen Sherwood in SVS's

Emma. Photo Credit: Evelyn Huynh

Emma, the well-intentioned matchmaker from Jane Austen’s first published novel is brought to life on the stage as the closing show for the 2025 Summer Repertory Sanborn Park Series. Kate Hamill’s fresh adaptation retains all the classic features of the story while using humor and physical comedy to pull out every morsel of satire from Austen’s voice. The rules of etiquette in proper society and the limited roles for women outside of marriage are Hamill’s favorite punching bags, and she packs a pretty strong punch. Hamill’s Emma allows us to see not only the virtues and vices of Emma, but also the limitations that society has placed on her that even her privilege and intellect cannot pierce. Even with all its fun and laughter, Emma leaves a marked impression on using our agency for good and recognizing when our choices don’t exist for others.

The cast of Emma is led by Tonya Mara as Emma Woodhouse. Her dialect and cadence is spot on, and she revels in Emma’s goodness and mischievousness, providing a complex character. Bri Hunter’s portrayal of Harriet Smith is delightful. Her wide-eyed naivety is believably precious. Stephen Sherwood as Mr. Elton turns up the volume on the comedy, and delivers a mad cap performance. Miss Bates is a tough character with her constant babbling, and Valerie Castro-Singer is up for the challenge. Nick Louie as George Knightley is a bit reminiscent of Fitzwilliam Darcy, but he hits the important notes that show why he is a perfect match for Emma. One last standout performance was Ariana Yasmine Khan whose speech to Emma and Knightly produced not only the intended results on stage but also in the audience as she underscored the message of the play. The show is expertly directed by Erin Southard who used every available inch, vertical and horizontal, to keep the show lively and interesting.

With its breaking of the fourth wall, Hamill’s Emma also breaks the stereotypes of stuffy, period, plays. This comedy with heart was a great choice to compliment Richard III this summer. The Sanborn Park Series is set in a delightful outdoor amphitheater with patio chair seating. The elevated stage is easily visible from all rows. With a light and sound booth, the theater hosts evening shows when the temps are cooler. A concession stand and restroom facilities provide the extra creature comforts to make Sanborn Park an easy and enjoyable outing for summer theater. Up next, Silicon Valley Shakespeare will present A Christmas Carol at the Montalvo Arts Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.svshakespeare.org/.

