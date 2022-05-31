Reboot Theatre Company Announces Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run Of CANDY

Reboot Theatre Company announces a month-long run of 5-star show Candy by Tim Fraser at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running at Underbelly Bristo Square from 5 - 29 August. This follows a sell-out run at the King's Head Theatre in London in 2020 and a special online performance released last year. Candy was originally a 15-minute piece performed as part of Reboot: Shorts at the Bunker Theatre in London in 2018, selected by Reboot Theatre from over 1000 entries, before being developed into a full-length play.

Director Nico Rao PimparÃ©, and Michael Waller, co-founder of Reboot Theatre Company and Candy performer, said "Rehearsing this play for the Fringe has felt fresher and more exciting than ever. We're eager to finally present Candy to audiences in Edinburgh, having been postponed twice, and experience the show live with audiences. The journey of this play has shifted through various renditions, but this is the production we're particularly proud of and most excited for."

Tim Fraser, writer of Candy, said "This is a play all about identity, masculinity, and love. I'm so excited to finally be sharing this story with audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe, where I hope people will fall in love with the character and the story. I'm delighted to be presenting a version of Candy that's even more developed and ready to capture hearts and imaginations. This story is very close to my heart, and I can't wait to experience it with you all."

Will has fallen hopelessly in love with the seductive singer, "Candy". The only problem: she's his best mate in drag. As Will struggles to make sense of his newfound feelings, his life crumbles at the fringes. Should he seize life by his bollocks and tell Candy how he feels? Can he ever be with her? And what does loving her really mean?

Candy (King's Head Theatre, Blue Elephant Theatre/ZOOTV) is Tim Fraser's debut play. He is co-writing Juniper Mae, a series of illustrated children's books for Flying Eye Books due for release in 2023 and has a short film adaptation of Candy in development. Tim has an MA in Screenwriting from the NFTS and is part of BBC Writersroom's London Voices 2022.

Michael Waller plays Will. He is an actor, producer, and doctor. As an actor his credits include Candy (King's Head Theatre, Blue Elephant Theatre/ZOOTV), Reboot: Shorts 1 & 2 (Bunker Theatre), Love and Money, Macbeth: Reboot (Network Theatre) and Stace in Space (Vaults Festival, Waterloo). Michael is the co-founder of Reboot Theatre Company and works as a respiratory doctor specialising in cystic fibrosis.

Nico Rao PimparÃ© is a British-Indian-French director, actor and ex-physicist. As a theatre director his credits include Diary of a Somebody (Seven Dials Playhouse), Rainer (Arcola Theatre), Candy (King's Head Theatre, Blue Elephant Theatre/ZOOTV), Reboot: Shorts 2, The Interpretation of Dreams (Bunker Theatre), Jules CÃ©sar (Voice4Thought International Festival, Dakar), Dead Souls (Theatre N16), and Nozdryov (Young Vic, Freshworks).

Performances run 5 - 29 August 2022 (except 15 August), 3.50pm.