Aberdeen Magical Society Celebrates Centenary With Fundraising Shows For Save Aberdeen Arts Centre Campaign

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A Scottish magic society is celebrating its centenary with two showstopping performances in aid of a local grassroots arts venue.

Aberdeen Magical Society will celebrate '100 Years of Magic' with a two-night run at Aberdeen Arts Centre on September 4-5, 2026.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign, launched in May 2025, which aims to preserve the 350-seater theatre for the benefit of the local community.

Audiences will be dazzled by the talents of the society's members in shows promising a mix of sleight of hand, comedy magic, mind reading, illusion and escapology.

Garry Seagraves, president of Aberdeen Magical Society, said: "Celebrating our centenary in 2026 is incredibly exciting. Thinking back to the early days of the society, I wonder if the founding members could have imagined what was to come over the next 100 years. We're immensely proud to still be here, promoting the art of magic in Aberdeen and the north east, all these years later.

"Our members come from all walks of life, and while some are professionals others are amateurs and hobbyists. To be able to provide a platform for everyone who wants to perform in these celebratory shows is a real treat - and we look forward to revealing more about the acts in the coming months.

"Being able to fundraise for Aberdeen Arts Centre at the same time as celebrating this huge milestone for our society is fantastic. The Arts Centre is such an important venue for the city, hosting established and up-and-coming talent throughout the year, and we are proud to be supporting the campaign to keep the doors open."

Aberdeen Arts Centre fundraising manager Julia Smith added: "We are so excited that Aberdeen Magical Society has chosen to support Aberdeen Arts Centre during its centenary celebrations. That the society has been enchanting audiences across the north east for 100 years is incredible, and seeing the latest incarnation of that talent on our stage is going to be an amazing sight.

"Aberdeen Arts Centre is home to over 35 local performing groups that use our stage every year, and it's thanks to the support of groups like Aberdeen Magical Society - as well as members of the public and local businesses - that we are able to continue to provide facilities for them to thrive.

"The Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign has raised over £165,000 so far - but we still have a lot of work to do. We're incredibly grateful for all the support we've received so far, and to everyone who continues to donate and fundraise for us."

Formed in 1926 by a group of amateur conjurors including acclaimed architect T. Scott Sutherland, Aberdeen Magical Society is one of the most active magic clubs in the country, meeting twice a month to give its members the chance to socialise and further the art of magic. A varied programme of events takes place each year including public shows; three competition nights for close-up magic, card magic and entertainment; guest lecturers visiting from across the globe; and themed nights run by the members themselves.

The society builds on a tradition of magic in the north east, following in the footsteps of giants like electro-magic pioneer Walford Bodie (1869-1939) and John Henry Anderson (1814-1974) - named the Great Wizard of the North by Sir Walter Scott - who popularised the deadly 'bullet catch'. A great inspiration to Harry Houdini, when the famous escapologist visited Aberdeen to perform in the Palace Theatre in 1909, he paid for the upkeep of Anderson's grave, which still stands in St Nicholas Kirkyard today.

Aberdeen Magical Society has spawned its own magicians of note, too. In the 1990s, member Bill Duncan presented Bill's Magic Box for Grampian TV. More recently, macabre comedy magic duo Barry and Stuart rose to fame with a string of hit shows for the BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Watch after first meeting at the society.

Membership of Aberdeen Magical Society is open to anyone aged 18+ with a genuine interest in performing or studying magic - from amateurs and newcomers to the arts to seasoned professionals. For more information visit www.aberdeenmagic.com or follow Aberdeen Magical Society on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Aberdeen Arts Centre is an independent arts venue in the heart of Aberdeen, operated by registered charity Castlegate Arts Ltd for over a quarter of a century.

For more than 60 years, Aberdeen Arts Centre has played a crucial role in the north east's vibrant arts scene through its programme of performances, Creative Learning Programme for children and adults, and an Artist Development Programme to support local professional creatives.

In May 2025, the centre launched the Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign - a three-year fundraising drive to raise £660,000 to secure its future. Individuals and corporate sponsors can find out more and donate at https://www.aberdeenartscentre.com/save-aberdeen-arts-centre.

Aberdeen Arts Centre encompasses a 350-seater auditorium; café bar; flexible spaces for performances, events, exhibitions and meetings; and the Children's Theatre, opened by Catherine Hollingworth in the 1950s as a pioneering youth theatre (the first of its kind in the UK) and now used as a vital resource for professional artist development.

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