NI MI MADRE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in July

This summer, Ni Mi Madre is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with a special preview performance at the Watford Fringe on 28th July 2024.

Written and performed by Arturo Luíz Soria and directed by Danilo Gambini, Ni Mi Madre brings a vibrant narrative and a distinct cultural lens to one of the world's most celebrated arts festivals.

Ni Mi Madre tells the story of an extravagant Brazilian woman, mother, diva and goddess with an excess of Botox, who struggles to raise her queer son in a perplexing American culture where children receive "timeouts" instead of chancletazos!

This riotous, Obie Award-winning dark comedy is peppered with a 90’s jukebox that shaped a generation, with the music of Gloria Estefan, Cher, Maria Bethânia, and the spirit of religious Umbanda rituals. Ni Mi Madre opens at Pleasance Dome - Jack Dome - Venue 23, part of the Edinburgh Festival on Wednesday 31st July until Monday 26th August 2024.

After a thirteen year development period, in 2021, Ni Mi Madre received its world premiere at Rattlestick Theater in New York City, the third show to open post pandemic in the American theatre capital. This exciting new show received celebrated reviews and featured as New York Times Critics Pick.

Ni Mi Madre won the Obie Award for Best Performance and garnered further nominations for a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Circle Critics Award, and a Drama League Award.

Arturo Luíz Soria said “Performing in the U.K. has been a childhood dream of mine. Getting to do it in a play that I wrote and with a team that I adore, is more than I could’ve hoped for! I’m thrilled for audiences to go on this explosive rollercoaster ride with me and to maybe, just maybe, walk away having felt a valve release inside them.”

Arturo Luíz Soria made his Broadway debut in Matthew López's The Inheritance, which received the Tony Award for Best Play.

Danilo Gambini said “I am so excited to bring Ni Mi Madre to Edinburgh because this is a show that should not be contained by any country’s border. It is essentially internationalist - it is about being foreign to the country that you live in, being foreign to the family you raised, to the family you grew up inside. It’s about being foreign to your times. Ni Mi Madre queers the ritual, queers the mother, queers forgiveness, in order to create a theatrical event of letting go.”

Inspired by Arturo’s mother, Bete, and Vovó, Ni Mi Madre is a deeply moving ritual of forgiveness that delves into the complexities of an immigrant family. As they confront the secrets that could shatter their unity and the unforeseen recollections of a concealed past, the audience is invited to share their emotional journey.

Tickets for Ni Mi Madre are on sale now.

