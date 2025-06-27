Linus Karp and Joseph Martin Bring THE FIT PRINCE To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Panic! In Swedonia. The King is dead and the prince in line to the throne is unmarried - if he doesn't find someone soon he must forfeit the crown!

In New York City, baker Aaron Butcher is butchering his career as a family baker. His puppet colleague, the optimistic Jenny Puppetson, submits his name for a mysterious royal commission in the faraway land of Swedonia: he's been selected to bake the wedding cake for the Prince himself. Extremely reluctantly, and mostly to spite his ex, Aaron accepts. Maybe a commission in the non-location-specific country of Swedonia will fix his problems...

Audiences are invited to Swedonia - a suspiciously familiar, completely fictional country (possibly inspired by writer-performer Linus Karp's native Sweden...), and the perfect setting for the ultimate queer parody of all those Netflix and Hallmark movies you love to cringe at; this is the chaotic queer cousin to all of them.

Following the sold-out, award-winning shows 'Gwyneth Goes Skiing' and 'Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story', Awkward Productions are delighted to be returning to the Edinburgh Fringe from 30th Jul - 25th Aug 25 and then to King's Head Theatre, London from 2nd Dec 25 to 3rd Jan 26 with a brand-new show.

Co-produced with King's Head Theatre Productions, 'THE FIT PRINCE (WHO GETS SWITCHED ON THE SQUARE IN THE FROSTY CASTLE THE NIGHT BEFORE (INSERT PUBLIC HOLIDAY HERE))' Flicks through the Net of traditional holiday movies, bringing all their Hallmarks together in the signature awkwardprods way - queer, interactive, comedic and heartfelt.

Written by and starring Linus Karp and Joseph Martin with original music by Leland (Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and producer for Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue, RuPaul's Drag Race and more) and multiple surprise cameos, this highly anticipated show is a joyous subversion of heteronormative romcoms and a love letter to Karp's native Sweden.

Linus and Joseph are a real-life couple of 10 years (getting married just after Fringe 25!) - this is the first time they'll be playing romantic leads opposite one another on stage. Audiences are invited to join them for a show embracing queer joy, wild silliness and camp theatrical brilliancefrom start to finish.

WHO'S WHO...

Linus Karp is a queer Swedish actor, writer and theatre maker whose range as a performer goes from glamorous, blonde women to glamorous blonde men. He's the writer/performer behind 'Gwyneth Goes Skiing', 'Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story' and 'how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats''.

Joseph Martin is an actor, musician, and creative based in North London. Training: East 15. Previous credits include 'Jeff Wayne's The War Of The Worlds' (Layered Reality), Sir Quentin Blake's 'The Green Ship' (UK Tour), and 'Count Magnus' (BBC). Joseph co-founded Awkward Productions with his creative and life partner Linus Karp in 2017 - their shows together include 'Gwyneth Goes Skiing', 'Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story' and 'how to live a jellicle life'. Joseph has worked as a Producer for BBC Radio 2 & Radio 4,) and also works with the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

LELAND is a Golden Globe nominated songwriter, composer, and executive music producer. He has written hit songs for Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Cher and more. He is a frequent collaborator of Troye Sivan and co-wrote the Grammy nominated hit single Rush by Sivan as well as 8 additional songs on his latest album Something To Give Each Other. In television and film, Leland has served as songwriter, on-camera talent and consulting producer for the Emmy Award winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, as Executive Music Producer for 'Love, Victor' (Hulu), 'The Other Two' (HBOMax), 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' (Netflix), along with upcoming projects with Apple and Hulu. He wrote the original songs for Edinburgh Fringe sell-out hit 'Gwyneth Goes Skiing."

The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before (Insert Public Holiday Here)) will be performed at 4.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond) from 30th July - 25th August (not Tuesdays)

