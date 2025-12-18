Alan Cumming, Forbes Masson, and More Will Lead THE HIGH LIFE Musical Scotland Tour

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The High Life will return in a new musical spectacular featuring all four original cast members - Alan Cumming, Forbes Masson, Siobhan Redmond and Patrick Ryecart aka Sebastian Flight, Steve McCracken, Shona Spurtle and Captain Hilary Duff. They are joined onstage by Louise McCarthy, Kyle Gardiner, Rachael Kendall Brown, Ross Baxter, Lauren Ellis-Steele, Ciara Flynn and Grant McIntyre.

The production will tour Scotland in Spring 2026, with previews and opening performance at Dundee Rep Theatre from 27 March, then onward touring to Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, HMT Aberdeen, Eden Court Theatre, returns to Dundee Rep Theatre and King's Theatre Glasgow until 23 May 2026.

The High Life is a creative collaboration between trailblazing, multi-award-winning artist Alan Cumming (US Traitors, X2 and Avengers: Doomsday and Cabaret on Broadway) and his long-time writing and performing partner, prolific stage and screen actor and writer Forbes Masson (Only Child, The Crown, Eastenders). The creative team is joined by celebrated writer, performer and panto-maker Johnny McKnight (Wendy Hoose, Radiant Vermin, River City) and the award-winning and internationally acclaimed Artistic Director of Dundee Rep, Andrew Panton (Make It Happen, August: Osage County, No Love Songs, A History of Paper).

Oh dearie me! Air Scotia has been sold, and unless our intrepid cabin crew can prove they're still fit for purpose it looks like the future destination for Air Scotia is the scrap heap. In this flight for their lives, our cut-price cabin crew must get themselves (and their passengers) to their destination safely, testing their mettle and putting decades old friendships and rivalries finally to rest.

The High Life was first commissioned and broadcast by the BBC, created by and featuring Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson. It was a launchpad to its creators' long and illustrious careers. Since airing in the 90s it has attracted cult status for its sharp wit, farcical storytelling and joyous buffoonery. Taking place in the fictional Air Scotia airline, it centres around air stewards Steve, Sebastian and Shona – the most useless cabin crew ever to push a drinks trolley while asking ‘U Fur Coffee?”.

This revival sees our iconic characters finding themselves growing older in an ever-changing world. It will feature new and original music, is stuffed full of camp silliness and is cleared for take-off.

Siobhan Redmond reprises her TV role as the iconic Shona Spurtle on stage. Siobhan has worked extensively in theatre, film and television and is known most recently for appearances in Two Doors Down, Death in Paradise and Rain Dogs. She is joined on board by Patrick Ryecart as the absent-minded Captain Hilary Duff. Patrick's screen credits include The Crown, Poldark and The King's Speech.

Joining the original cast is Louise McCarthy as Heather Argyll, Kyle Gardiner as Mylie and Rachael Kendall Brown as Kylie. Louise McCarthy is currently appearing in the Tron Theatre's panto Gallus in Weegieland and previously was seen on Scottish stages in Wild Rose (Royal Lyceum Theatre) after featuring in the original film which inspired the stage show. She is also known to audiences from the Scottish BAFTA winning Scot Squad. She most recently worked with National Theatre of Scotland in 2022 for the musical adaptation of Peter Mullan's Orphans, and previously appeared in My Left Right Foot, Yer Granny and Men Should Weep. Kyle Gardiner recently appeared in Restless Natives The Musical touring Scotland and as the titular Wullie in Oor Wullie at Dundee Rep. He previously worked with National Theatre of Scotland on the Scottish tour of Moorcroft (co-produced with Tron Theatre) and The Panopticon. Rachael Kendall Brown has just finished Get Down Tonight at the Charing Cross Theatre, where she took over the lead role of 'Dee', having previously understudied the role. Previous credits include the UK tour of Pretty Woman.

Completing the crew, the ensemble features Ross Baxter, Lauren Ellis-Steele, Ciara Flynn and Grant McIntyre. Ross Baxter toured Scotland earlier this year in Restless Natives The Musical, and is currently appearing in Snow White at Eden Court, Inverness. Lauren Ellis-Steele appeared on Scottish stages in Noisemaker and A Play, a Pie and a Pint's SCOTS, previous credits include the UK and Ireland tour of Wicked and the BBC Northern Ireland series 6Degrees. Ciara Flynn is a Scottish performer, who has toured in Girl's Night OOT and Girl's Night OOT 2, Mother Goose at the Ayr Gaiety and Maw Goose at Macroberts Arts Centre in Stirling. Grant McIntyre appeared in Dundee Rep's Oor Wullie as a performer and the associate choreographer, and in National Theatre of Scotland's Maggie & Me. Previous credits include SCOTS and The Addams Family UK Tour.

Cumming and Masson met at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 1982 and formed the beloved comedy double act Victor and Barry. This momentous showbiz event was recently chronicled in the book Victor and Barry's Kelvinside Compendium – A Meander Down Memory Close, a 40th anniversary celebration of their birth.

The pair later transmogrified Victor and Barry into Steve and Sebastian when they wrote the BBC sitcom, The High Life.

The High Life was first introduced to TV audience in an initial pilot in 1994 and then in a series of six episodes which were broadcast in early 1995.

Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson said, “Never say never! We are both beyond excited to be donning those nylon slacks and crimpelene blazers and connecting with our inner trolly dollies after all these years. Returning to these characters alongside the genius that is Johnny McKnight has been a joyful experience and we can't wait to share what madness we've come up with around Scotland!”

Johnny McKnight said, “I am absolutely thrilled to join the Air Scotia cabin crew. I grew up watching The High Life, wishing that one day I could get to fly thirty thousand feet with Alan, Forbes, Siobhan and Patrick. I never believed that a reunion show would happen, let alone that I would get to be part of the team working on it. The bags are packed, the tena-man pants on, and I am ready for check in. Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for the flight of a lifetime.”

Andrew Panton said, "Having been a High Life fan right from take-off in 1994, it's been a total joy to work with Alan, Forbes, Johnny and this amazing team of pure talent. Our development time together has been a riot of creative energy, hilarity and brilliant music and songs and I feel sure our new stage musical will appeal to both fans of the TV show and folks new to The High Life! I'm thrilled that we're creating the show at Dundee Rep Theatre and I can't wait to welcome this extraordinary cabin crew of Scottish musical theatre talent aboard before it jets off to entertain audiences across Scotland."

Tour Dates

Dundee Rep Theatre (27 March to 4 April & 6 to 9 May)

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (7 to11 Apr)

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (14 to 18 Apr)

Eden Court Inverness (29 Apr to 2 May)

King's Theatre, Glasgow (12 to 23 May)

