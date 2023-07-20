EXTREME [THE NEW NORM] Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Slovak Theatre in London performs at the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time with their devised play Extreme [The New Norm] inspired by the exact experience that paused their creative work for nearly three years.

Pandemic rules brought us contrasting experiences. We couldn’t rely on what would happen in the next hour, let alone in the next month. We find ourselves living beyond the norm. Extremes became the norm.

The show reflects on the biggest event of our century, which globally influenced the life of every individual. In a colourful collage of scenes and characters, the play shows the contrasting situations brought by the pandemic, many times based on true events. Through collaborative devising, by using physical movements, music and songs, the artists explore the patterns of behaviour of society and individuals in a time of catastrophe. While this stage of our lives might already seem distant, their artistic treatment emphasizes the experience of crisis rather than the event itself, as it desires to serve as a mirror to challenge opinions and call to new perspectives. Ultimately, the show, filled with both seriousness and humour, offers a collective therapy through art.

A total of 15 shows will be performed from the 4th to 12th and 14th to 19th August at Greenside @ Riddle’s Court, Willow Studio.

“Whilst we tried to avoid the pandemic as a central plot construct to start with, we realised that the one pillar that bears a load of all the different kinds of extremes in our lives is precisely this recent event.” – Simona Vrabcova (company director & producer)

“I feel honoured for having a chance to perform in this play, its unique style allows me to find something new every time we perform.” – Dalibor Buranda (cast member)

“Everyone contributed to one cohesive mosaic, the beauty of which lies in the fact it’s as varied as we all are. Finding a common voice and understanding was key in this process and remains key in bringing this production to the audience.” – Zuzana Strnatova (director of the play)

“As a long-term former director of STL, this renaissance fills me with joy. I’m glad that the new leadership has stayed true to the characteristics that made us who we were from the start: compatriotic, young, devised, modern, universally human.” – Juliana Sersenova (former director)

SCRIPT: Cast & Katarina Martin

DIRECTED & MUSIC BY: Zuzana Strnatova

CHOREOGRAPHY: Jana Zordan

COSTUMES: Sara Siskova

PRODUCTION: Simona Vrabcova

CAST: Dalibor Buranda, Simona Gibejova, Rebeka Jurcackova, Jozef Radovsky, Tereza Ruzickova, Simona Vrabcova,

LIGHTS & SOUND: Myra van Dasselaar, Natalia Vrabcova

VIDEO & EDITING: Craig Jones

POSTER ARTWORK: Olga Suchanova