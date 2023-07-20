EXTREME [THE NEW NORM] Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

A total of 15 shows will be performed from the 4th to 12th and 14th to 19th August at Greenside @ Riddle’s Court, Willow Studio.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming Photo 1 Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming
BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Photo 2 BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe
HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month Photo 3 HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month
EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A

EXTREME [THE NEW NORM] Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Slovak Theatre in London performs at the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time with their devised play Extreme [The New Norm] inspired by the exact experience that paused their creative work for nearly three years.

Pandemic rules brought us contrasting experiences. We couldn’t rely on what would happen in the next hour, let alone in the next month. We find ourselves living beyond the norm. Extremes became the norm.

The show reflects on the biggest event of our century, which globally influenced the life of every individual. In a colourful collage of scenes and characters, the play shows the contrasting situations brought by the pandemic, many times based on true events. Through collaborative devising, by using physical movements, music and songs, the artists explore the patterns of behaviour of society and individuals in a time of catastrophe. While this stage of our lives might already seem distant, their artistic treatment emphasizes the experience of crisis rather than the event itself, as it desires to serve as a mirror to challenge opinions and call to new perspectives. Ultimately, the show, filled with both seriousness and humour, offers a collective therapy through art.

A total of 15 shows will be performed from the 4th to 12th and 14th to 19th August at Greenside @ Riddle’s Court, Willow Studio.

“Whilst we tried to avoid the pandemic as a central plot construct to start with, we realised that the one pillar that bears a load of all the different kinds of extremes in our lives is precisely this recent event.” – Simona Vrabcova (company director & producer)

“I feel honoured for having a chance to perform in this play, its unique style allows me to find something new every time we perform.”  – Dalibor Buranda (cast member)

“Everyone contributed to one cohesive mosaic, the beauty of which lies in the fact it’s as varied as we all are. Finding a common voice and understanding was key in this process and remains key in bringing this production to the audience.”  – Zuzana Strnatova (director of the play)

“As a long-term former director of STL, this renaissance fills me with joy. I’m glad that the new leadership has stayed true to the characteristics that made us who we were from the start: compatriotic, young, devised, modern, universally human.”  – Juliana Sersenova (former director)

SCRIPT: Cast & Katarina Martin
DIRECTED & MUSIC BY: Zuzana Strnatova
CHOREOGRAPHY: Jana Zordan

COSTUMES: Sara Siskova
PRODUCTION: Simona Vrabcova
CAST: Dalibor Buranda, Simona Gibejova, Rebeka Jurcackova, Jozef Radovsky, Tereza Ruzickova, Simona Vrabcova,
LIGHTS & SOUND: Myra van Dasselaar, Natalia Vrabcova
VIDEO & EDITING: Craig Jones
POSTER ARTWORK: Olga Suchanova





RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Sofie Hagen brings BANGLORD to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
Sofie Hagen brings BANGLORD to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Comedian and author Sofie Hagen returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.

2
Peter Duncan Presents A FALLING TREE a Show For Eco-Warriors Of All Ages at The Fringe At Photo
Peter Duncan Presents A FALLING TREE a Show For Eco-Warriors Of All Ages at The Fringe At Prestonfield

Peter Duncan, actor, Pantomime filmmaker, Blue Peter and Duncan Dares man and the UK’s former Chief Scout, will talk about his world travels observing the changing planet and his fears for its future if we don’t take collective action, in his one-man show A Falling Tree at The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh, on Saturday 26 August 2023 at 12pm. 

3
A FALLING TREE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
A FALLING TREE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Peter Duncan, actor, Pantomime filmmaker, Blue Peter and Duncan Dares man and the UK’s former Chief Scout, will talk about his world travels observing the changing planet and his fears for its future if we don’t take collective action, in his one-man show A Falling Tree at The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh, on Saturday 26 August 2023 at 12pm.  

4
EDINBURGH 2023: MEMORIES OF THE EARLY 1950s Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: MEMORIES OF THE EARLY 1950s Q&A

BWW caught up with Christine Hayward to chat about bringing Memories of the Early 1950s to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Nelson: Bits & Pieces (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celya AB: Second Rodeo (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You