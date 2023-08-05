EDINBURGH 2023: Review: What Girls Are Made Of, Assembly

What Girls Are Made Of first came to the Fringe in 2018 ahead of a tour and then a return to the festival in 2019. Written and performed by Cora Bissett and directed by Orla O’Loughlin, What Girls Are Made Of is based on Cora’s teenage diaries and experiences of leaving school and fronting an indie band called Darlingheart.

Hailing from Glenrothes, Fife, Cora answered an advert in the Fife Free Press looking for a singer. She got the gig and the band quickly entered into a deal with Dirk Divine, a man who promised them big things. We see the 90s indie rock scene through the eyes of a naive teenage girl who just wants to perform. 

While Bissett and her story is the focus of this show, it's very much an ensemble piece. Returning cast members Simon Donaldson and Harry Ward are superb, switching between arrogant A&R men, Bissett’s gentle Irish father, teenage girls and her no-nonsense mother. They also play instruments onstage, soundtracking their rise to fame and support slots for the likes of Blur and Radiohead. On drums for this run of shows is Cathryn Archer who joins the band on a recommendation from Cora, a girl from school who is a year younger than her. It’s a funny, emotional and exhilarating piece of gig theatre.

It’s a very personal show which is what makes it so special. The story goes beyond the music years to a venture into drama school, a stint busking in London and the heartbreak of losing a parent and trying to start a family. What Girls Are Made Of is the kind of show that will shatter your heart and then fill it to the brim with fierce joy. 

There are slight changes to the script, including a beautiful addition to the final song which features a list of inspirational women who made music history- Sinead O’Connor. 

Now. It would be remiss of me not to mention that I have reviewed this show before. When reflecting on my decade of reviewing with BroadwayWorld back in February, I cited it as my favourite theatre piece of all time. There might even be a small Shetland pony tattoo tribute to this show on my right ankle. So does it hold up to the impossibly high standards I had set for its 2023 return?

Is it still my all-time favourite piece of theatre?

Yes.

Badass Shetland ponies for life. 

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic




Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo
Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Gunter is an energetic, subtle, genuinely amusing, hard-hitting piece that ties the effects of violence and suspicion to the patriarchal structure and all its demands. Julia Grogan, Norah Lopez-Holden, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott materialise the story while Higman narrates it and contextualises it sitting at her drums, electric guitar in hand. Titles introduce the characters and set the scene, streamlining the process and maintaining a beckoning pace freed from the need of any lengthy explanation. Unshackled from the constraints of historical accuracy but rooted in the factual events, the show is feminist fringe theatre at its best.

2
Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall Photo
Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall

It’s a visceral, truthful, moving performance. Haines is genuinely funny, balancing the horror of the stats that surround labiaplasty. It’s an exceptionally well-researched production, medically and humanly. Directed by Louise Orwin and starring Haines’s mother too, it’s an important show that could be pivotal to many with female genitals. High Steaks was a sold-out hit earlier in the year at VAULT Festival, it’s not hard to see why. Aptly, it’s now running at the Anatomy Lecture Theatre at Summerhall for a limited time at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Beg, borrow, steal to nab a ticket. And bring your mum, your nan, your besties, and your allies.

3
Review: HEAVEN, Traverse Photo
Review: HEAVEN, Traverse

Jim Culleton directs Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran as they take turns to open up in conversational confessional style. They do so in a liminal space designed by Zia Bergin-Holly. The set is suspended between interior and exterior: the outside wall of a building, with its stripped posters and lonely lamppost is at odds with the comfy armchair and barstools that stand in front of it. While Mairead and Mal meet old and new flames, O’Brien takes the opportunity to explore the fallout of repressed homosexuality and the rampant toxic relationship with alcohol.

4
Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, Summerhall Photo
Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, Summerhall

The poet and director crafts a poignant exploration of manipulation, coercive control, and domestic violence, infusing it with poetic interludes that are the definite highlight of the project.

