Bailey Swilley to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With GIMME A SIGN!

New York City-based writer and performer Bailey Swilley will bring her one-hour GIMME A SIGN! to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Three Sisters in the Wee Room for a limited run.

GIMME A SIGN! is an autobiographical comedy written and performed by Bailey Swilley, based on the aftermath of her father's unexpected passing and the strange but funny antics that ensued after. The solo show combines standup and storytelling and explores family dynamics, the stages of grief and the search for ghosts and signs from above. Come for the silly facts about pop culture and celebrities, stay for the surprising path to self-discovery and acceptance.

Bailey has performed earlier iterations of "GIMME A SIGN!" (previously titled "The Pop Culturist's Guide to Grief") in New York at the Peoples Improv Theater and The Tank, where it was a recommended pick by The New York Times.

Bailey is a Brooklyn-based writer and performer. She hosts two monthly shows, "We Love a Theme" and "Pretty Women," both featured in TimeOut New York. Swilley also writes comedy scripts- her Better Things spec was a semifinalist in the 2020 Austin Film Festival.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

BAILEY SWILLEY: GIMME A SIGN!

LAUGHING HORSE

THREE SISTERS - WEE ROOM

1 AUG-12 AUG

10:45 (60 mins.)

