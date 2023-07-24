Aidan Sadler to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With Brand New Show MELODY

Performances take place Aug 14-19, 21-26.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Join award-winning queer cabaret icon Aidan Sadler (Tropicana, Proud Embankment) as they take you on a journey to the end of the world! Nothing is safe from ridicule, so be led on an exploration of normalising the apocalypse, the price of a meal deal, and having a quick visit from your dead nan. Here you'll experience belting original synth-pop tunes punctuated by world class stand-up comedy. Featuring electrifying hits that you'll be humming to Armageddon, MELODY is the highly anticipated successor to Tropicana.

Fusing cabaret, musical and gig theatre, this electronic trip plunges us into a neon-washed exploration of the current political and economic climate through satire. MELODY is the long awaited successor to the 5 star, award-winning Tropicana, and premieres at Edinburgh Fringe in 2023. The show is the highly anticipated successor to Tropicana which enjoyed a central London residency, three sell-out theatre runs and a national tour.

Aidan Sadler says, "I'm so hyped to be making an unexpected return to where my career all began. Making original quirky cabaret has become my wheelhouse and having the ability to perform it with TheSpaceUK, who kick started my career all those years ago, makes me emotional just to think about! MELODY is a brand new one person tour-de-force, so buckle up and I'll see you all on the Royal Mile with a handful of soggy flyers ready to rock the festival once again!"

Aidan Sadler (Writer, Performer) is an "absolute tornado of a cabaret star" who is routinely innovating the face of the cabaret industry. Described as a "Demonic David Bowie", they made their debut at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, where they went on to sell out, extend and win "Best Solo Act" at The Scene Alba Awards. Since this, Aidan has toured nationally, storming stages from Manchester to Brighton with their individual style of comedy compering- returning in 2022 for another smash-hit Edinburgh run. Aidan has most recently appeared in their residency at Proud Embankment, which received nationwide acclaim in The Sun, Time Out and Metro. Aidan is making their third appearance at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 with their new original apocalyptic queer comedy cabaret, MELODY.

MELODY

Dates: Aug 14-19, 21-26

Times: 21.45

Venue: TheSpace on the Mile - Space 3

Click Here




