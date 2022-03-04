£15 Rush Tickets Announced For CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Theatre Royal, Glasgow has announced that under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits will be eligible to book £15 tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy, thanks to The Jamie Lloyd Company's 'Rush' ticket initiative.

Cyrano Rush offers £15 stalls and dress circle seats across all performances throughout the run; these will be released to eligible bookers at 12pm on Monday 7 March via thejamielloydcompany.com only. This is part of The Jamie Lloyd Company's continued commitment to accessibility, with a total of 12,000 tickets priced at £15 available across the UK productions of Cyrano de Bergerac and their forthcoming production of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss, starring Emilia Clarke.

The Jamie Lloyd Company's critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp, directed by Jamie Lloyd, and starring James McAvoy opens on Friday 18 March until Saturday 26 March, following a run at The Harold Pinter Theatre in London, before visiting Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York in April.

General booking for the highly anticipated show opened in November and has already sold out the 1,500-seater venue across nine performances.

James Haworth, Theatre Director at Theatre Royal, said: "I'm so pleased that the Rush ticket initiative from The Jamie Lloyd Company has been made available for the run of Cyrano de Bergerac in Glasgow. Rush has already been hugely popular in London and I cordially invite those who are eligible to take advantage to book and enjoy this prestigious production at an accessible price."

This production of Cyrano de Bergerac initially opened at the Playhouse Theatre, London in 2019 to critical acclaim and is presented as part of The Jamie Lloyd Company 2022 season.

The cast of Cyrano de Bergerac comprises Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), James McAvoy (Cyrano de Bergerac), Sophie Mercell (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

With set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour; lighting design by Jon Clark; composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham; fight movement by Kate Waters; casting by Stuart Burt CDG; additional movement by Polly Bennett; costume supervision by Anna Josephs; props supervision by Lily Mollgaard; associate direction by Rupert Hands; assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat; associate design by Rachel Wingate and associate lighting design by Hector Murray.