Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Temporarily Halts Performances of LIGHT UP THE NIGHT Due to the Pandemic

Four professionals involved with the show have tested positive for COVID-19.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has temporarily halted the run of its "Light Up the Night!" open-air concerts due to illness: four professionals involved with the show have tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, those who tested positive or had contact with exposed persons will quarantine for the recommended periods and will need to be symptom-free and receive two negative test results before returning to work.

All performers, band members, crew members, and WBTT staff members are tested every other week for COVID-19 and will now be tested again immediately to determine if there has been any further spread. Additionally, in an abundance of caution, WBTT will stay in close consultation with area public health officials to determine when "Light Up the Night" might safely reopen.

"We are very concerned about those who are ill - as well as those who may have been exposed - and hope no one experiences serious symptoms," said executive director Julie Leach. "We are incredibly disappointed that, despite our plentiful safety precautions and care to protect our team and patrons, we must temporarily close our show. But our first priority must be the health and safety of the community; we will not reopen until we are entirely certain it is safe to do so."

Ticket-holders will automatically be issued refunds. For question, call the Box Office at 941-366-1505, or check back at westcoastblacktheatre.org to see if the show has been reposted and tickets made available for sale.

