WAITRESS Makes Its Sarasota Debut At The Van Wezel

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will present the Sarasota premiere of WAITRESS for a limited three-day engagement! The diner opens up on Friday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday, January 26 with a total of five performances. Attendees will even have the opportunity to purchase pies at the hall while supplies last. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

WAITRESS opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by eight-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. WAITRESS is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine. "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets are $42-$97. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 363-2025. Pre-show dining for select shows is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





