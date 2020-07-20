Van Wezel Announces Two Performances For The 2020-2021 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has just announced exciting new performances for the 2020-2021 season. Single tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $37-$106)

Menopause The Musical - Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. (Tickets $22-$62)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is back by popular demand to electrify the 2020 holiday season! The show has been hailed by the New York Daily News as a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload." Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and holiday production numbers, audiences will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world's most astonishing acts. This critically acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.

Menopause The Musical returns to the Van Wezel in 2021. Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 17 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 19 years! It's the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!

Additional single ticket shows ON SALE NOW include:

Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

