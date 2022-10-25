The Sarasota Concert Association Presents A CHANTICLEER CHRISTMAS Next Month

The Sarasota Concert Association presents the GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer in their popular A Chanticleer Christmas on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Sarasota Opera House.

Known around the world as "an orchestra of voices," for their wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity, Chanticleer is one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world today, selling more than one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world.

A Chanticleer Christmas highlights treasures of the Renaissance period including works by Orlando de Lassus as well as traditional carols such as I saw three ships and O come, all ye faithful, spirituals and jazz selections, as well as popular and contemporary favorites including White Christmas.

*Single tickets, starting at $25, can be purchased online at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the box office at 941-966-6161.