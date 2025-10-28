The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Ring Sarasota Join Forces For Veterans Day Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble and Ring Sarasota, Sarasota's premier handbell choir, will present a joint performance honoring Veterans on November 8th, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church in Sarasota, FL.

This collaborative performance will be a powerful musical tribute honoring the brave men and women of our Armed Forces, both past and present. The concert will feature stirring marches, patriotic classics, and heartfelt selections performed by both wind ensemble and handbells, blending their distinctive sounds together to celebrate service and sacrifice.

“It's important to never forget the sacrifice made by our veterans, and their families, as well as to honor those that are still serving.” Rick Holdsworth, Master Chief Musician, U.S. Navy, Retired, Principal Conductor, Ring Sarasota.