TOUCH ME REAL Goes Virtual

Special presentations of Gabrielle Lennon's award-winning show, Touch Me Real, are available for a limited time, thanks to a prestigious grant from the State of Florida. This dramatic and riveting one-woman show gives a rare, intimate view of severe mental illness, and is accompanied by a brief workshop on acting and performance, and on the play itself. The two-hour engagement is divided between Lennon's own performance and the interactive workshop.

The State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture have provided major funding, to make Lennon's Touch Me Real performance available to the general public, and to interested groups. Through September 1st, the entire performance and workshop will be conducted online, through interactive Zoom sessions. Underserved counties and populations are especially encouraged to request participation, and may do so free of charge. Where possible, the State requests matching funds, through direct donation or a sliding-scale admission fee.

The State of Florida has made this presentation possible, because of Lennon's exceptional ability to capture, perform and communicate the most intimate and moving moments of life - something we all experience as the foundation of our shared humanity. Lennon reminds us, in a deeply moving performance, that the time we have with each other is precious, and we will not want to leave those dearest to us without letting them know that we love them. She reaches out, beyond her own work, to offer tools, resources and encouragement for everyone to experience the benefits and enrichment of sharing their own stories, in writing and performance.

Please Contact Gabrielle Lennon at treasuretower22@yahoo.com, with the subject as, "Touch Me Real," for additional information or schedule an interview or performance.

