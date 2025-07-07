Sarasota Youth Opera Will Host Family Day in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Youth Opera invites families to explore the magic of opera at a lively and interactive Family Day at the Sarasota Opera House on Saturday, August 23, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. This free event offers an engaging and welcoming introduction to opera for children and adults alike.

Visitors can enjoy singing sessions, acting games and workshops, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic opera house. Other hands-on activities include costume and makeup demonstrations, crafts, a photo booth, and the chance to win fun prizes. Ice cream and an on-site food truck will also be available to enjoy throughout the afternoon.

Family Day offers a glimpse into what makes Sarasota Youth Opera a unique and inspiring program. Attendees will get a taste of the creativity and talent fostered by the Youth Opera and learn about opportunities to get involved in our Youth Opera program and the Youth Opera fall production.