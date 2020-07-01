Sarasota Orchestra Presents a Virtual Summer Experience for Families and Aspiring Musicians

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Sarasota Orchestra will give families an opportunity to explore, discover, and play with a brand new edition of Music Moves Us. Starting Monday July 6, Music Moves Us: Education Edition will feature video content created and curated by Sarasota Orchestra musicians, faculty of the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, and community leaders in music education.

Spanning three weeks of tutorials and hands-on activities, the Education Edition of Music Moves Us is accessible to a broad range of ages and experience levels. Each lesson and activity comes with links to supplemental videos, apps, and tools for further enrichment.

Schedule of Videos:

WEEK 1

Monday, 7/6/2020

Topic: Elements of Music in Song Maker

Presenter: Zadda Bazzy, Summer Camp Faculty, and Music Teacher Queens Creek Elementary (North Carolina)

Tuesday, 7/7/2020

Topic: Building Habits and Moving Closer to Success

Presenters: Susan Heinz, Youth Orchestra Conductor and Orchestra Director at Venice Middle School Amber Svetik, Youth Orchestra Conductor and Orchestra Director at Lee Middle School

Wednesday, 7/8/2020

Topic: Methods to Improve Sight-Reading

Presenter: Keely Werly, Youth Orchestra Conductor and Orchestra Director at Seminole Middle School

Thursday, 7/9/2020

Topic: Daily Dose of Scales and What's up With Scales?

Presenters: Rachel Halvorson, Principal Viola, Sarasota Orchestra

Laura Stephenson Petty, Clarinet, Sarasota Orchestra

Friday, 7/10/2020

Topic: Making Beautiful Music on the Violin

Presenter: Margot Zarzycka, Violin, Sarasota Orchestra

WEEK 2

Monday, 7/13/2020

Topic: Guide to Learning New Music

Presenter: Celia Sperotto, Youth Orchestra Conductor and Orchestra Director at Rowlett Middle Academy

Tuesday, 7/14/2020

Topic: The Art of Practicing and Developing Your Own Practice Routine

Presenter: Natalie Helm, Principal Cello, Sarasota Orchestra

Wednesday, 7/15/2020

Topic: Learning Rhythms with Rhythm Ball

Presenter: Christy Isaacs, Summer Camp Faculty and Music Teacher at Miller Elementary

Thursday, 7/16/2020

Topic: Being a String Team-Player - Playing in Ensembles

Presenter: Daniel Jordan, Concertmaster, Sarasota Orchestra

Friday, 7/17/2020

Topic: How to Prepare for an Audition

Presenter: Steven Osborne, Trombone, Sarasota Orchestra

WEEK 3

Monday, 7/20/2020

Topic: Taming the Fear - Overcoming Performance Anxiety

Presenter: Christopher Allen, Youth Orchestra Conductor and Orchestra Director at Newsome High School

Tuesday, 7/21/2020

Topic: Our Body Is Our First Instrument: Introduction to the Alexander Technique

Presenter: Erin Huang

Wednesday, 7/22/2020

Topic: Bucket Drumming

Presenter: Barbara Siffermann, Summer Camp Faculty and Music Teacher at Tara Elementary

Thursday, 7/23/2020

Topic: How to Build a Performing Career

Presenter: Calvin Falwell, Clarinet/Bass Clarinet, Sarasota Orchestra

Friday, 7/24/2020

Topic: Let's Hear Your Song Maker Creations!

Video modules for budding musicians will explore foundational elements of music-making, such as melody and rhythm, using free online programs and everyday objects from around the house. Those who are already familiar with an instrument can hone essential practice techniques, get expert tips to advance their musicality, or learn about careers in music. As participants develop their musicianship in each day's course, they will build invaluable skills that transfer to many areas of life, such as managing performance anxiety or building healthy habits and sustainable routines. The more, the merrier when the whole family gets involved, especially in fun exercises where everyone at home is encouraged to let loose! The final day of the series will present participants' original compositions, "remixes," and home videos created through Song Maker, the free program demonstrated in the first day's video course.

About Music Moves Us

The Sarasota Orchestra family is committed to staying connected through music that uplifts and inspires. This growing collection of Music Moves Us video messages and music, concert recordings, and special items represents our passion for great music.

"Music Moves Us" campaign resides on the Orchestra's website sarasotaorchestra.org and its Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as through free email subscriptions. We hope viewers find some measure of joy and respite in the music and voices we share.

When: Music Moves Us - Education Edition launches Monday, July 6.

www.SarasotaOrchestra.org

Watch & Listen:

https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/music-moves-us/education

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You