Sarah Brightman's A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY Tour is Coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in This December

It may be summertime, but it is never too early to make plans for the holidays! Last year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman entertained her first-ever Christmas livestream concert Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, and it warmed hearts worldwide as the ultimate holiday event. Given the overwhelming response, and in celebration of her favorite time of year, Sarah begins a new Christmas tradition this year with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour - coming to the Van Wezel on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 p.m. This performance will mark Brightman's Sarasota debut.

Previously announced as a "HYMN In Concert" tour, all tickets and VIP packages remain valid for the "A Christmas Symphony" performance. Tickets are on sale now.

Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.

In conjunction with her tour news, Sarah Brightman released a holiday greeting for fans today. Click HERE to view!

Tickets are $65-$175 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.

ABOUT Sarah Brightman:

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide. Brightman's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, and Symphony were each chart-topping Billboard hits and accompanied by world tours. Additionally, Brightman has performed at such prestigious events as the 2007 Concert for Diana, the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Her most recent full-length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical crossover Billboard charts. Sarah's HYMN world tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts: