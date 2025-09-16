Registration Now Open For Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College's Fall Semester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Registration is open for the 2025 fall semester at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Ringling College, which offers noncredit educational opportunities for adults to pursue new interests, expand intellectual horizons, and enrich their lives.

The semester, which runs Sept. 29-Nov. 21, 2025, features more than 50 classes, events, and programs covering a wide variety of topics, including arts and entertainment, history, music appreciation, health, literature, philosophy, religion, and science. Semester highlights include The Artistic Role of the Audience; Healing in the Shade: The Art and Therapy of Florida Gardening;Eight Battles That Changed the Course of U.S. History; Strategies for a Healthy Home; Opportunities for Volatile Markets; The Biology of Cancer; and Tennessee Williams' one-act play “Auto Da Fe.” OLLI at Ringling College is located in the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. To register, or for information about becoming an OLLI member, visit OLLIatRinglingCollege.org or call 941-309-5111.

Highlights of the 2025 fall semester include:

Healing in the Shade: The Art and Therapy of Florida Gardening – Discover how to create lush, thriving gardens in Florida's shady spaces while embracing the therapeutic benefits of gardening. This class combines practical tips for selecting shade-loving plants and designing low-light landscapes with insights into how gardening can reduce stress, boost mood, and promote overall well-being. Mondays, Sept. 29-Oct. 6, 10-11:20 am

The Artistic Role of the Audience – As audience members, we rarely consider our role in the artistic process; we appreciate works of art, but we are not participants. Learn the skills of aesthetic engagement — including careful observation, inquiry, perspective-taking, and reflection — and discuss the role of the audience member and the artist-viewer dynamic. Tuesdays, Sept. 30-Oct. 28, 11 am-12:20 pm

Eight Battles That Changed the Course of U.S. History – From the 1777 Battle of Saratoga during the Revolutionary War to the fighting at Tora Bora during the 2001 Afghan Campaign, several critical conflicts have directly affected American history. This class examines eight of those battles, reviewing the details but concentrating more on the leaders involved and the decisions they made. Fridays, Oct. 3-Nov. 21, 2-3:20 pm

Opportunities for Volatile Markets – This three-part series is designed to help investors better understand and navigate today's unpredictable market environment. Each session focuses on a specific area: foundational market knowledge, opportunities in traditional public markets, and the growing role of alternative investments. Thursdays, Oct. 9-23, 9-10:20 am

The Classical Education Movement: A Cautionary Tale – The U.S. is experiencing a surge in interest in K-14 “classical” schools, and “classical” curricula are popular among homeschoolers. It is marketed as a method for producing critical thinkers and virtuous citizens. This course examines its European history, its Eurocentric curriculum of “Great Books” of the Western Canon, and criticism from within the discipline that it is sometimes used as a Trojan horse to introduce ideas of white supremacy into American education. Mondays, Oct. 20-Nov. 17, 10-11:20 am

Strategies for a Healthy Home – This course explores the different elements that make up the indoor environmental quality of homes and how they can affect health, happiness, and well-being. Learn simple improvements including how to increase energy and water efficiency, improve air quality, manage mold and pests, and more. Wednesday, Oct. 22, 10-11 am

The Biology of Cancer – All cancers are the result of a normal cell that changes into a cancer cell and then propagates uncontrollably. In easy-to-understand language using examples from everyday life, learn about what can go wrong and the built-in defenses we have. Hear how the cancer treatments developed over the last 80 years are related to the processes that caused the original transformation to cancer and the subsequent effects of those processes. Thursdays, Oct. 30-Nov. 20, 11 am-12:20 pm

Unlocking the Secrets of Social Security: What You Need to Know Before You Claim – This class is for anyone who hasn't yet started collecting Social Security and wants to make an informed choice about when and how to claim benefits. Social Security is not one-size-fits-all. Examine real-life case studies to see how different decisions play out. Learn how key factors such as age, marital status, work history, and long-term goals affect benefits—and how to avoid common and costly mistakes. Friday, Nov. 14, 11:30 am-1 pm

OLLI's CONNECTIONS documentary film series starts its 10th year this fall, providing students the opportunity to connect with many of today's pressing issues via the penetrating perspectives of contemporary documentary films. The first film (Oct. 7, 2:30-4:30 pm) is about the unlikely friendship of two very special holy men who are each social justice champions; the second film (Nov. 11, 2:30-4:30 pm) chronicles the post-COVID recovery of one of Cirque du Soleil's most popular shows. A discuss about the films' content and impact follows each screening. General admission is $15 per film.

OLLI at Ringling College also offers one lecture and a special program during the fall semester. The lecture, The State of the Florida Dream: 2025 with Dr. Gary Mormino, is Oct. 8, 2:30-3:30 pm. The idea of the Florida dream is as ancient as Ponce de León's quest for the Fountain of Youth. The modern Florida dream dates to the 1920s, when the state was beginning to attract large numbers of Midwesterners and vacationers from the Northeast. Now, Florida's population is nearly 24 million, while New York's population is 20 million. What happened? General admission is $15. On Nov. 7, 2:30-4 pm, OLLI presents Tennessee Williams' one-act play “Auto Da Fe,” in partnership with NoName Repertory. A psychological study of the self-destructive effects of paranoia and intolerance, “Auto De Fe” follows the uncanny descent of a family into madness. General admission is $20.

To register, or for more information about becoming an OLLI member, visit OLLIatRinglingCollege.org or call 941-309-5111.