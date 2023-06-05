RENT Comes to Rise Above Performing Arts This Weekend

The theatre will produce 6 shows running through June 17th.

Rise Above Performing Arts presents Rent opening this weekend. The theatre will produce 6 shows running through June 17th.

This is Rise Above’s professional production, bringing back its alumni from musical theatre schools and universities across the country. Performers return home to Sarasota from their colleges in New York City, Boston and Atlanta to name a few. It is an opportunity to work in a paid, professional setting and experience all the joys and challenges of being a working performer.

Musical Theatre International notes that “Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.”

Broadway producer (Hadestown) and Rise Above Board of Directors member, Tyler Mount, will be in attendance this weekend. Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe praised the cast saying, “from the moment the entered the building there was a passion and a love to do this great work.”

Rent can be seen at Rise Above Performing Arts located at 3501 S Tamiami Trail right next to Cinebistro. Tickets are $17-$32 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 941-702-4747.




1
June Events at Creative Liberties to Include Two Opening Receptions, A Second Saturday Ope Photo
June Events at Creative Liberties to Include Two Opening Receptions, A Second Saturday Open Studio, and More

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, will continue its season's offerings with an all-packed June.

2
Theatre Odyssey Veterans to Perform Radio Theatre This Month Photo
Theatre Odyssey Veterans to Perform Radio Theatre This Month

When the COVID pandemic shut down live theater, Theatre Odyssey was one of the first producing companies in the country to promptly pivot to an alternate form and produced two festivals as radio theatre that would have been live-stage performances. The technical director for those festivals was Ren Pearson, who has now written and designed THE GOTHIC LIBRARY to be presented at BookStore1 on June 16 and 17.

3
Hermitage Receives Grant from Barancik Foundation in Support of Artistic Expression & Photo
Hermitage Receives Grant from Barancik Foundation in Support of Artistic Expression & Community Programming

A $400,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation has been awarded to the Hermitage Artist Retreat in support of its efforts and impact as a leading national arts incubator for diverse and original works of music, theater, literature, visual art, dance, and more.

4
The Hat Theater Collective Donates $4400 To Manatee County Non-Profit For Historical Prese Photo
The Hat Theater Collective Donates $4400 To Manatee County Non-Profit For Historical Preservation

The Hat Theater Collective, a new immersive theater company in Bradenton, has announced a charitable contribution in the amount of $4400 to the Manatee County Historical Commission, Inc.

