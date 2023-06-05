RENT Comes to Rise Above Performing Arts This Weekend

Rise Above Performing Arts presents Rent opening this weekend. The theatre will produce 6 shows running through June 17th.

This is Rise Above’s professional production, bringing back its alumni from musical theatre schools and universities across the country. Performers return home to Sarasota from their colleges in New York City, Boston and Atlanta to name a few. It is an opportunity to work in a paid, professional setting and experience all the joys and challenges of being a working performer.

Musical Theatre International notes that “Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.”

Broadway producer (Hadestown) and Rise Above Board of Directors member, Tyler Mount, will be in attendance this weekend. Artistic Director Jacob Ruscoe praised the cast saying, “from the moment the entered the building there was a passion and a love to do this great work.”

Rent can be seen at Rise Above Performing Arts located at 3501 S Tamiami Trail right next to Cinebistro. Tickets are $17-$32 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 941-702-4747.