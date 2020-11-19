Project PRIDE SRQ Premieres THE BRUNCH SHOW

Project PRIDE SRQ has announced the inaugural installment of year long series in partnership with The Community Foundation of Sarasota.

This initiative serves in Project PRIDE SRQ's mission to CELEBRATE, UNITE and SUPPORT the LGBTQ community through educating, entertaining, providing visibility, and highlighting the people and places that make Sarasota unique. The team behind this invigorating new project includes: Robert Timm; Director, Katie McCurry; Producer, Brian Craft; Producer & Personality, Craig Kaplan; Project Marketing.

The BRUNCH Show has been designed to emulate the joyful, positive vibes and all-around good feelings associated with BRUNCH, and act as a catalyst of connection in the community through the innovative and immersive web series. The BRUNCH Show will appear as a monthly series broadcasted LIVE via Facebook and YouTube, and archived on ProjectPRIDESRQ.org.

This series will provide an opportunity for the community to engage in significant relevant conversations with one another in a live talk show setting. This exciting new platform will facilitate new connections, insights and inevitably collaborations. These thoughtfully curated and produced -discussions will not only provide the resources for our community to be more informed and represented, but also give a robust platform for diverse community leaders to discover more about one another, even realizing possibilities to collaborate and support each other's initiatives and work.

"We CELEBRATE and UNITE Sarasota's diverse community by providing social connection and by SUPPORTING Sarasota's LGBTQ+ people, businesses and organizations." The mission of Sarasota's Project Pride is to bring together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, their friends, allies, and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of our LGBTQ community. Project Pride organizes safe, quality events that are open to everyone. Additionally, Project Pride produces educational, cultural and entertainment events and activities throughout the year in order to create a truly celebratory experience for the whole community.

Shows View More Sarasota Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You