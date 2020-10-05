Pathocide Fogging Sanitization Technology Used At The Van Wezel Proven To Inactivate SARS-CoV-2 Virus

This fogging procedure will be one step in the full approach to keep patrons, staff and performers safe.

Safety remains a top priority as the Van Wezel begins to bring audiences back into the Hall. The theater has begun a mass-disinfecting fogging process with PathoCide throughout all spaces used for events. The Van Wezel was notified that, as proven by an independent GLP laboratory, the product can effectively inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 60 seconds on pre-cleaned surfaces and in 10 minutes on surfaces that are not pre-cleaned when produced by the PathoSans on-site generator at the Hall and used as directed. The theater is following this procedure to sanitize before and after events in the Hall, as well as when performances resume on the main stage, as part of a comprehensive safety initiative.

This fogging procedure, which is also effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, will be one step in the full approach to keep patrons, staff and performers safe. High touch areas are being disinfected throughout events, including door handles, handrails, elevator call buttons and counters. Some of the additional measures include an increase in hand sanitizer stations in easily accessible locations, as well as plexiglass installation in the box office. The theater is also looking at magnetometers that can read temperatures as well as touchless ticketing options. Patrons are encouraged to join the Van Wezel's e-club and follow the theater on social media to stay informed of all developments as protocols evolve.

To learn more about the product being used at the Van Wezel, visit https://pathosans.com/.

