PAUL ANKA – GREATEST HITS: HIS WAY Comes to the Van Wezel

Paul Anka - Greatest Hits: His Way is set to perform at the Van Wezel on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Sing along with the legendary Paul Anka and his classic hits, "Diana," "Lonely Boy," "Put Your Head On My Shoulder," and more. Fans can expect a production loaded with excitement and to travel on a musical journey with a repertoire drawn from Anka's 65 years as a singer/songwriter.

Paul Anka is among the greatest songwriters of all time and is a recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award by the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. He is the only writer in history to have a song on the Billboard Top 100 Charts for seven consecutive decades. His major writing credits include composer of the longest running theme song, Johnny Carson's "The Tonight Show," the Academy Award nominated theme song to the film, "The Longest Day" and Frank Sinatra's signature hit, "My Way". He also wrote Michael Jackson's posthumous worldwide hits, "This Is It" and "Love Never Felt So Good". He is a New York Times Bestselling author for his autobiography, My Way.

Anka's career continues to thrive as evidenced in 2020 when he wowed judges and audiences alike during his time on the hit television competition series, "The Masked Singer", and his explosion of popularity on TikTok with "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" being featured in many viral videos.

Paul Anka continues to reinvigorate his career that has spanned over 65 years, including the release of his latest album in 2021 titled, "Making Memories". The album was released on the heels of his 80th birthday and features duets with Olivia Newton- John, Andrea Bocelli, and Michael Bublé.

To this day Anka has been called the 'Justin Bieber of his time.' He continues to inspire and influence many musicians including Drake, The Weeknd, Michael Bublé, Michael Jackson, and all who share respect and admiration for Anka and his music.

Tickets are $82-$132 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.