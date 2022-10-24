Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll Comes to the Van Wezel Next Month

Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.

Neil Berg returns with a thrilling, new cast and an all-new show consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and incredible rock and roll singers backed by an all-star rock band. Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever!

From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940's, through the glory years of the 50's, 60's, and 70's, up until MTV in the early 80's. Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part V uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars, groups and genres as Chuck Berry/LittleRichard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin,Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and others!

It's a night you'll never forget! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll will have you singing, dancing and cheering into the night. It's The powerful music, thrilling emotions, and vibrant memories of perhaps the most exciting era of your life, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part V will make you feel young again!

Tickets are $24.50-$82 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of ten or more should call the Group Sales Manager at 941-263-6726.