Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll Comes to the Van Wezel Next Month
The performance is on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m.
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.
Neil Berg returns with a thrilling, new cast and an all-new show consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and incredible rock and roll singers backed by an all-star rock band. Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever!
From the progenitors of rock and roll in the 1940's, through the glory years of the 50's, 60's, and 70's, up until MTV in the early 80's. Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part V uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars, groups and genres as Chuck Berry/LittleRichard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin,Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey and others!
It's a night you'll never forget! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll will have you singing, dancing and cheering into the night. It's The powerful music, thrilling emotions, and vibrant memories of perhaps the most exciting era of your life, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part V will make you feel young again!
Tickets are $24.50-$82 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of ten or more should call the Group Sales Manager at 941-263-6726.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.
Photos: First Look at Urbanite Theatre's THE BURDENS
October 22, 2022
Urbanite Theatre will begin its 2022/23 Season with a twisted and inventive dark comedy, The Burdens by Matt Schatz, from October 22 - November 27, 2022. The Burdens, directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, will follow a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather. Check out the photos here.
Urbanite Theatre to Kick Off 2022/23 Season With THE BURDENS This Weekend
October 21, 2022
Urbanite Theatre will begin its 2022/23 Season with a twisted and inventive dark comedy, The Burdens by Matt Schatz. The Burdens, directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, will follow a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather. The production runs October 22 - December 4, 2022.
Hermitage Resumes Live Programming as Hurricane Repair Efforts Continue – New Fall Programs Announced
October 21, 2022
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) announced that it will resume fall programming throughout the Gulf Coast region on October 28, with a full line-up of outdoor and indoor events through the end of the year.
Sarasota Orchestra Announces November 2022 Concerts
October 20, 2022
Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its Masterworks series with bold works befitting of a season beginning. Its second Chamber Soirée of the season offers a unique opportunity to hear Sarasota Orchestra musicians alongside a special guest artist: pianist Orion Weiss.