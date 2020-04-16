National Endowment for the Arts Speeds Up Funding to Regional Arts and Culture Groups

Sarasota Herald-Tribune has reported that the National Endowment for the Arts is trying to speed up the process for distributing $75 million included in the federal government's $2 trillion stimulus bill. $30 million, is designated for state and regional arts agencies. In a phone interview, NEA Chair Mary Anne Carter said the agency began distributing the money on Wednesday.

"That's just 18 days from the passage of the CARES act," Carter said. "That's a pretty impressive timetable... We have a very aggressive timeline. It is three times faster than our normal timeline," Carter said. "But we still have to do some of the things that are a part of the typical application process, like panels with jurors. But we expect to have everything done by the end of June" and to have "money going out the door by July 1."

Applicants need to have received an NEA grant in the last four fiscal years, and applications are due by April 22. Florida Studio Theatre, Circus Arts Conservatory, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota Orchestra, Sarasota Opera and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe are among the Sarasota area organizations that have qualified in just the last two years.

Read the full story HERE.





