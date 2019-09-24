NAMI Hosts The Second Annual OUT OF THE BLUE Event 

Join NAMI Sarasota County for our second annual Out of the Blue fundraiser at the beautiful Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment while supporting mental health in our community.

Spend time in the serenity of the Mote galleries while enjoying a delectable menu created by Simply Gourmet. Dance the night away to the fantastic music of Sarasota's own Rallo Pucci. This casual fall event helps support the mission of NAMI Sarasota County and includes a silent auction and raffle featuring a variety of unique items. We look forward to seeing you there!

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://tinyurl.com/y284fkny.

Sponsorships assist NAMI in helping the 61,000 people in Sarasota County who will experience a mental illness during any given year.

The mission of NAMI Sarasota County is to improve the lives of people in our community with mental illness and their families and caregivers through support, education, awareness, and advocacy.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You