Interview: David Caserta of HAUNTED ILUUSIONS at Van Wezel

In Sarasota, where the cooler weather is sneaking in along with the buzzing festivities of the upcoming season, excitement is building up as we gear up for a whirlwind of fun events and celebrations! Leading the pack with a touch of spook and a whole lot of fun is the beloved holiday Halloween, known for its various forms of merry-making and family shenanigans.

And guess what, folks? The highly anticipated Halloween trickeries kick off with a bang with the spooktacular event “Haunted Illusions” at the prestigious Van Wezel. Renowned magician and maestro of the stage, David Caserta, embarking on a tour across the US, is all set to enchant our souls with his spellbinding show. Brace yourselves for an entrancing escapade that promises to etch unforgettable memories in your hearts, sprinkled with a dash of eerie tricks and delightful treats! Let the Halloween revelry begin!

"Haunted Illusions" is more than just a project for David - it's a manifestation of his lifelong passion for magic and illusions that began as early as age 6. Starting with a magic kit gifted to him by his parents, David's journey into the world of illusion has been a captivating one. From taking lessons at his local magic shop to developing his own unique shows, his genuine love for the art of magic shines through. When we had the pleasure of connecting with him at Broadway World, we got a firsthand look into the enchanting world he has been creating since his college days on the road.

"Haunted Illusion" is a spectacle carefully crafted by the visionary David. Everything you witness - the mind-bending tricks honed over years, the lights, the sounds, and the overall grand production - bears the indelible mark of his creative genius. No aspect of this show escapes his touch.

This thrilling Halloween extravaganza took shape as David delved into the spooky realm of the holiday, shaping the show we marvel at today. About 20 years ago, the seeds of this production were sown, and since then, it has continued to captivate audiences. Emphasizing a family-friendly atmosphere with a touch of whimsical allure, David expertly navigates the line of kid friendly excitement. By removing the element of blood and gore, he ensures that even the youngest spectators can delight in the show, while still providing a dash of intrigue for the grown-ups.



Audience engagement is paramount in this spellbinding experience. David weaves a tapestry of interaction, inviting eager participants onto the stage and forging a connection beyond mere observation. Prepare to be spellbound as "Haunted Illusion" transcends the conventional bounds of a show, promising an immersive and unforgettable journey.

David's excitement for his first visit to Sarasota is palpable! The renowned Van Wezel stage, with its ample space, is the perfect canvas for him to showcase his talents and put on a spectacular show. Performing on tours is where he truly shines, reeling in the joy of engaging with the audience and basking in their reactions. The countless hours he devotes to perfecting his sound and performance are like adding intricate brushstrokes to a masterpiece, all culminating in the priceless moment when the audience's satisfaction is apparent in their delighted responses. Playing with the audience is where the real magic happens, and for David, that's what he lives for!

“Haunted Illusions”, staring David Caserta will be at Van Wezel on Sunday, October 26th at 7:00PM. Tickets are still available at VanWezel.org.