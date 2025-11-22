Review: THREE PIANOS at Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre is currently showcasing a true crowd-pleaser, Three Pianos in their Goldstien Cabaret. This musical extravaganza features a delightful combination of beloved songs, fascinating anecdotes about the artists, and captivating insights into the creation of the music. Brace yourself for an interactive experience where audience members are not mere spectators but enthusiastic participants, encouraged to chime in and sing along with nearly every tune!

We've all been privy to the classic duel of two pianos, but add a third into the mix? Now we're talkin'! A harmonious trio of pianos and singers takes the stage by storm, with Eddie Weaver leading the charge as the powerhouse vocalist. He effortlessly charms the audience, getting them pumped up and rolling with laughter through the music. Each of the four musicians on stage brings their unique musical journey to the table – whether it was the sight of their idols rocking out or the agony of enduring piano lessons as a kid. But hey, the end result is all that matters, right? What binds this band of merry music-makers together is their shared love for the art and their chosen instrument.

There are countless sing-alongs from legendary artists like Fat’s Domino, Queen, Billy Joel, and Carole King. The audience was absolutely delighted, completely immersed in what can only be described as a classic Cabaret show. Imagine yourself grabbing a chair, ordering a few drinks, and preparing for an evening filled with catchy tunes that will elevate your spirits and have you harmonizing along with the crowd. Get ready for a fun night with old and new friends!

Three Pianos”= is playing at Florida Studio Theatre through the end of March. Tickets for Matinee, Early and Late Evening shows are still available.

