Review: LUCKY STIFF at Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theater opens their 53rd Season with the delightful production of the musical farce, "Lucky Stiff. The story follows a melancholic Englishman, Harry Witherspoon, a failed shoe salesman who seems to be down on his luck. We can't help but root for him as he embarks on his soap opera-like adventure. Despite his self-depreciation and relatable struggles of feeling lonely in a bustling city with a mundane job, he is charming.

Our endearing protagonist, embodied by the brilliant Barrett Riggins, is portrayed as delightfully awkward, leading to a series of humorous and cringe-inducing moments. In an even more uncomfortable turn of events, the character finds himself unexpectedly thrust into the role of companion to a deceased individual. The story begins with an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement and with every twist and turn the audience is taken on a thrilling journey. It's a captivating adventure that keeps everyone on the edge of their seats, laughing all the way!

In the performance, held up by a cast of only 10 actors, the remarkable talent of these individuals was truly highlighted as they seamlessly switched characters throughout the production. It's intriguing to ponder not only how swiftly they change costumes but also how they manage to differentiate and embody each character with such depth and clarity. For instance, Sarah Hund and Soraiah Williams, known as Woman 1 and Woman 2, portrayed a multitude of characters, each bringing a unique combination of ages, national accents, and physicality to life on stage for at least 5 characters each! The ability to deliver quick-witted lines with such versatility and authenticity truly showcased their talent. It's truly awe-inspiring to see such talent in action that the entire cast brought!

The expertly crafted stage transitions supported “Lucky Stiff”. Transporting the audience from an apartment setting to a thrilling train ride, parachute adventure, and more, all seamlessly woven together through the enchanting art of stage magic, truly added a layer of depth and wonder to what can only be described as a spectacular success.

The show's charming nature embodies everything a theatergoer could wish for! Sitting beside a fellow audience member who was wholeheartedly immersed in the show, her genuine laughter echoing throughout the theater was a heartfelt reflection of the shared joy among all in attendance. The collective feeling of lightness and happiness that lingered as we left the venue serves as a poignant reminder of the power of theater to uplift and unite us all. May this experience be just the beginning of a season filled with moments of joy and connection!

"Lucky Stiff" Is playing on FST through December 28th. Matinee and Evening shows are still available at Florida Studio Theatre.

